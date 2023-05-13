The last couple of years, the neighborhood has been quiet. Granted, the staff and I keep up a lively routine of welcoming a new cohort of four visual artists and two writers mid-month throughout the year and gear up monthly for the first Tuesday for Jentel Presents, as our outreach program partnered with SAGE Community Arts.
However, I miss seeing cars filling the parking lot and lining up along the shoulders of Lower Piney Road whenever Turned Antiques seasonally would open. Also missed are the invitations to discuss newly finished paintings in the studio. This was especially a treat as the scale expanded to suites of four 10-by-30-foot canvases with the signature brilliant color palette to capture a Moroccan landscape, flower gardens or the seasons. Eventually the art making became small collages of bits of paper, photographs, and other pieces of precious trash collected for color or texture for later use. The art practice stopped only a few weeks before life left this spirited woman.
I find it remarkable that artists rarely consider retiring as their art practice fuels their body, mind and soul until nearly the end. Now after two years, I see evidence of new energy infusing the long, rambling one-story house, bordered by colorful flower gardens that seem like the paintings of the previous inhabitant.
Just as Neltje did with Jentel and Turned Antiques, she had a vision to enrich people ‘s lives with access to beauty, to art and the experience of incorporating art into daily living. The Living with Art program that she implemented was an experience that one of your children may have enjoyed as they wandered around her home filled with contemporary art, museum quality ethnic artifacts, handcrafted furniture, nomad rugs from Persia, and goofy hats to plunk on small heads that always elicited laugher.
Perhaps you attended Jentel Presents and enjoyed the resident artists and writers sharing their work but also revealing the complexities and serendipity of the creative process to get to the finished work before a viewer or reader.
My spirit lifts when I see evidence of events and activities, invitations in snail mail or electronically sent, and announcements via the media. After a long, cold, winter, the spring brings the excitement of new life all around but the new life for me is down the road.
The empty house and grounds welcome a renowned writer and participants for a workshop, public readings and lectures appear on the calendar, a reception at the college to share more about what’s to come and even a chance to dress up for a reception at the now officially opened to the public Neltje Center. Best yet, these events are an opportunity to meet, Beth Venn, the executive director of the Neltje Center.
Having met her last month during her interview process, I am thrilled to include another outstanding individual in the community to join other dynamic leaders who make Sheridan County a thriving arts community in the Rocky Mountain West.
Mary Jane Edwards is executive director of Jentel Foundation.