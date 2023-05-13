Neltje center 2
University of Wyoming Dean Scott Turpin mingles with local artists during the Netlje Fund announcement at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

 Carsyn Thompson | The Sheridan Press

The last couple of years, the neighborhood has been quiet. Granted, the staff and I keep up a lively routine of welcoming a new cohort of four visual artists and two writers mid-month throughout the year and gear up monthly for the first Tuesday for Jentel Presents, as our outreach program partnered with SAGE Community Arts.

However, I miss seeing cars filling the parking lot and lining up along the shoulders of Lower Piney Road whenever Turned Antiques seasonally would open. Also missed are the invitations to discuss newly finished paintings in the studio. This was especially a treat as the scale expanded to suites of four 10-by-30-foot canvases with the signature brilliant color palette to capture a Moroccan landscape, flower gardens or the seasons. Eventually the art making became small collages of bits of paper, photographs, and other pieces of precious trash collected for color or texture for later use. The art practice stopped only a few weeks before life left this spirited woman.

Mary Jane Edwards is executive director of Jentel Foundation. 

