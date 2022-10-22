The old adage is less persuasive in the midst of bullying, cyber bullying, hate speech and aggressive communication styles. Spending last week visiting on the phone with the writers who are recipients of Jentel Residency awards for next winter and spring, I found relief from the daily onslaught of word clashing and verbal confrontation in the media.
Having read the work samples in their applications, I knew I entered the safe and sacrosanct space of the creative mind. A product of Catholic grade school education in a past century, memorizing poetry seemed vital to improving my mind if not my memory.
Only as a late blooming appreciator of poetry did I find beauty and solace in the genre where less was more. The richness of expression captured in an economy of words guaranteed pleasure as I returned to favorites again and again over the years.
Imagine discovering that Maggie Deitz from Exeter, New Hampshire, one of the poets coming in March, dedicated a decade to the Favorite Poetry Project that features a broad cross section of people in the comfort of their home environments while they share their favorite poems on video. Motivated by curiosity, I clicked on two of my favorites. I was enthralled, as will you. Google Favorite Poetry Project to see for yourself.
Jamaica Baldwin in Lincoln, Nebraska, spoke of the melancholy of spirit that underlies her poetry in contrast to the pursuit of happiness ideal that seems out of reach for brown and black women. She uses the image of the spider’s web to portray human vulnerability. A visit to a lighthouse sets up a poem in praise of darkness, “where listening to Nina Simone in the assiduous dark will shatter you on a cellular level.” In a poem about the complexity of a mother’s love, she shares how she takes after her mother, “unwilling to become any small, watered down thing.”
In addition to creating his own original expressions in poetry, Alex de Voogt is translating Swahili poet Muyaka bin Haji using handwritten Swahili-Arabic manuscripts. Alex researches multiple texts and translations and interviews native speakers as he captures the essence and tone of the original. He also translates Chinese and Greek poetry, researches game boards and looks for connections in African linguistics and writing systems. Going into a new area, why limit yourself to a narrow search was his comment.
While some of you may seek out the poetry section in a book store or at the library, others may be waiting for the moment of inspired appreciation to arrive. Either way, on the first Tuesday of the month when the residents come into Sheridan for Jentel Presents, both the visual artists and the writers share examples of their creative work.
Even better for example, they share the why of poetry, what inspires the work, how they create, and the influence Wyoming may have on them or their poetry.
Ninety minutes on a first Tuesday evening starting at 5:30 p.m. at SAGE Community Arts may provide a new poem to love or a new love of poetry. Neltje loved poetry. Her gift of time and space for visual artists and writers is also a gift to the Sheridan community. Share kind words.
Mary Jane Edwards is executive director of Jentel Foundation.