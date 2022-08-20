The other afternoon as my friend was walking through the door into my office, he was already in a rant about Black Sabbath and how was it possible that Ozzie Osborn knew all those years ago that he could write a song that described the world today. I offered him little sympathy as I told him that the refrain from Joni Mitchell’s “Circle Game” was going around in my head for most of the day. Later I looked up Ozzie’s song lyrics and figured it was the same situation, different day, different month. Same tune. Second verse. Or was it?
What fuels artistic expression? Surrounded by the raw beauty and the magic when the elements come together over the Bighorns has stirred the hearts and minds of Wyoming peoples for ages. The quiet watercolors of Thomas Moran or the paintings of T. A. Lawson draw the viewer for a closer look and an intimate experience of the familiar in the watercolor washes and the soft brushstrokes. They capture the landscape in a way that makes one pause and soak in the beauty and perhaps connect with memories of a time and place in nature, a truly beautiful place.
The creative mind and spirit reflect in the solitude of the studio or during times free from distraction to connect with myriad possible sources of inspiration. Over time they hone and refine how and where they may discover what energizes their creativity and drives their artistic expression. Childhood memories become source material for a series of paintings on vintage linens or words crafted into defining a poignant moment of the death of a sibling. A fascination with the sciences brings a wealth of visual imagery whether selected from the quirky forms of insects or crusty layers of rocks or dynamic microscopic live forms. Or words on the page connect the challenges faced by polar explorers experiencing a range of emotions balanced with determination in a quest perhaps that touches the reader in an unsuspecting moment.
The artworks in exhibitions and new releases from book publishers are the end products of a long and complex process. Layers and layers of experience and time define the work, stir the imagination and draw upon the emotional energy in the process. Did you ever consider all the training and practice, the studies and dead ends in developing an idea, or the sorting through hundreds of images or cutting pages from the manuscript the artist does to reach that moment of completion?
Sharing the inside story, the search for direction and meaning, the striving to capture that special moment in time, the exhilaration of being lost in a creative zone and likewise the frustration of being stuck are at the heart of Jentel Presents.
Mary Jane Edwards is executive director of Jentel Foundation.