Bighorn Mountains stock
Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

The other afternoon as my friend was walking through the door into my office, he was already in a rant about Black Sabbath and how was it possible that Ozzie Osborn knew all those years ago that he could write a song that described the world today. I offered him little sympathy as I told him that the refrain from Joni Mitchell’s “Circle Game” was going around in my head for most of the day. Later I looked up Ozzie’s song lyrics and figured it was the same situation, different day, different month. Same tune. Second verse. Or was it?

What fuels artistic expression? Surrounded by the raw beauty and the magic when the elements come together over the Bighorns has stirred the hearts and minds of Wyoming peoples for ages. The quiet watercolors of Thomas Moran or the paintings of T. A. Lawson draw the viewer for a closer look and an intimate experience of the familiar in the watercolor washes and the soft brushstrokes. They capture the landscape in a way that makes one pause and soak in the beauty and perhaps connect with memories of a time and place in nature, a truly beautiful place.

Mary Jane Edwards is executive director of Jentel Foundation. 

