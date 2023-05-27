"I didn't know my voice sounded like that!"
This is just one of many remarks I hear when someone hears their voice recorded through a high-quality studio microphone for the first time.
Next, they usually ask, "Can you make me sound better?"
Answering this question requires tact and nuance. Sometimes, a few minor adjustments to the EQ or reverb are the only adjustments needed, while other times, dedicating more time to practice is the most effective action for improvement.
Throughout my studio experiences working with first-time recording artists of various ages, styles, and skill levels, the main goal always remains the same: faithfully capture the artist's envisioned sound onto a computer. Sometimes it's easy. The artist is well-rehearsed, the song is well-written, and all the technical gear works flawlessly. Other times it's a nightmare. The artist is groggy from staying up all night, the song is only half written, and the computer decides to update and restart partway through recording!
Like any profession, you must take the good with the bad and try to find a way to complete your goal. However, sometimes you have to think outside the box to get the perfect performance when recording music.
Maybe we'll bring in a cool rug to make the recording space more comfortable or switch up the lighting to resemble something more like a stage and less like a waiting room. Do we need a different microphone? Is the guitar in tune? Did we eat breakfast?
Recording is like to capturing lightning in a bottle – sometimes, you only have one chance to achieve that flawless take, and you want to ensure everything is prepared for that moment.
This summer, I have the pleasure of teaching music recording at Sheridan College's Music Technology Camp, tailored to high school students. Most participants in the class are first-time audio engineers excited to learn the art of recording. It's always fun to watch them go through the same process I outlined earlier for the very first time.
For one project in the camp, I set up a student with a microphone to act as the "artist" and another student with a mixing board to act as the recording engineer. They quickly realize that recording is much more than hitting a few buttons and moving a couple faders. Every detail of their voice, guitar, or keyboard is captured, whether that detail is good or not!
"Why is my voice so boomy?"
"How can I make my guitar sound bigger?"
"What do I use to make it sound like I'm playing trumpet in the Grand Canyon? Or Carnegie Hall? Or outer space?"
I love it when aspiring recording engineers ask these kinds of questions because it means they have a sound in their head that they don't quite know how to make reality just yet. Bridging the gap between artistic vision and technical ability can sometimes be frustrating, but with the right tools and instruction, it becomes much easier. The sound that you hear in your head when you close your eyes is usually only a few steps away -- you just have to know the proper steps to take.
I'm teaching the third annual Sheridan College Music Tech Camp from July 24 – 28. Registration information can be found on Sheridan College's official website.