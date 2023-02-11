T

he English language consists of just 26 characters and a combination of only four creates the most powerful word of all — love. Without love, some would argue that life itself is not worth living, yet we only have a single word to describe it in the English language. Meanwhile Sanskrit, one of the oldest languages still spoken today, has 96 words just for love.

Michael McLean is an employee with Sheridan County Public Library System.

