he English language consists of just 26 characters and a combination of only four creates the most powerful word of all — love. Without love, some would argue that life itself is not worth living, yet we only have a single word to describe it in the English language. Meanwhile Sanskrit, one of the oldest languages still spoken today, has 96 words just for love.
I think it’s safe to say our language is seriously limited when it comes to expressing love in a single word. After all, we use the same word to describe how we feel about our family and close friends as we do to describe the food we fancy. We all know when speaking verbally what something actually means has a lot to do with the tone and manner it was said, but when it comes to writing these complementary enhancers are not available to the reader. When looking at something as complex as love, it often takes many more accompanying words for proper expression.
When the Greek word agape is translated into English it takes the form of multiple words and is translated as unconditional/sacrificial love. Without those accompanying words, we would have no frame of reference for the varying degree to which the word is being applied. This language structure makes the library even more beneficial, since there is no limit on the combinations of words one can read. It is left to us, the reader, to seek out the ones we are looking for.
If you type love into the search box of Sheridan County Public Library’s new online catalog without adjusting the filters, it returns over 83,000 items in the entire state that either have the word love in the title or description. Of those, 28,000 are in our library system. From there we can narrow down our search in any number of directions and find everything from love stories to self-help books aimed at transforming your life through love.
One thing you will not find is a button to narrow down the specific type of love, instead we must narrow down our search using other means, such as accompanying words, genre, audience and subject matter.
By adjusting the filters at the top of the search page and in the drop-down menus to the left, we can select physical nonfiction books in the Sheridan branch. The search then returns 3,550 physical books in the collection. We can then scroll down and make a selection, and in this case I selected search result No. 8 titled Love as a way of life: seven keys to transforming every aspect of your life by Gary D. Chapman. This book explores the seven characteristics of a loving person: kindness, patience, forgiveness, courtesy, humility, generosity and honesty. It dedicates a chapter to each characteristic that includes quizzes and reflection questions to ensure understanding and practical application, and in today’s world, what could be more appropriate?
With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is in the air and the library has the word covered.
Come on by and check out our physical collection or visit our new online catalog by going to sheridanwyolibrary.org and clicking on the catalog search link at the top of the page.
Our annual Blind Date with a Book program is running now through the end of February. Each blind date includes a piece of chocolate and an entry into our pamper yourself gift basket drawing that will be held Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. See you soon and good luck.
Michael McLean is an employee with Sheridan County Public Library System.