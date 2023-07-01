Sometimes the most meaningful interactions happen between strangers when we least expect it.
Whether it’s a quick conversation seemingly out of the blue that sparks a long dormant dream or an insight shared about a book in hand that opens a whole new perspective to the reader. These interactions are a fundamental part of what defines our community. They often leave both parties feeling happier, more optimistic, more empathetic and even help fight loneliness and depression by giving a stronger sense of belonging. Minor interactions like these weave a web of connections that creates something out of nothing and are what makes places like the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library so special.
I have worked at the library for some time now and have had many great interactions with our community members, or patrons as we like to call them. We have covered all sorts of topics in my time here from history, religion and ranching to world travels and of course fishing. You don’t really realize it when it’s happening but looking back those small interactions build upon each other and start to form relationships. While we might not categorize them in the same group with relationships like old friends and family, they are nonetheless as real as you or me.
When looking back on my time at the library front circulation desk, I immediately think of two patrons who I will never forget. The first was Michael Flynn and he was as he would say, “My brother from another Irish mother.” I would help him from time to time, and we would have conversations about our lineage and a variety of different subjects. One of the perks of working at the front desk is getting to see a dozen freshly printed newspapers every day, and one day while flipping through The Sheridan Press there was my buddy looking like a boss in his obituary photo. He was the first patron that I regularly talked to that passed away, and he will not be forgotten.
The second patron that comes to mind is Sam Myers. Sam was around my age and we hit it off over general interests right off the bat. He was such a genuinely authentic person and just always so present in the moment. He would come in and interact with everyone at the library and had a way of connecting with people that was so refreshing and uplifting. He was always looking at ways to better himself and help others, taking up things like teaching Japanese at the library and learning how to make homemade chocolates and cookies and stuff that he would bring for the library staff to enjoy. He was the type of person that left a room brighter after he left than it was when he entered. I knew Sam had some medical challenges but was not aware of his passing last month. I found out while doing the bookkeeping on a donation in his honor and it hit hard. I will never forget making the realization that he had passed and how truly short and precious life really seemed in that moment. I will never forget Sam and feel honored to have known him during my time in the circulation department, and now have the honor of handling his donation account in the back office. He will continue to inspire and be a light to all those who check out the books added in his honor.
I sometimes wonder how long it would take someone to read all the books in our collection and if it could even be done in a single lifetime. The fact is life is too short and there will always be many things left unread, and that is a big reason why I think memorial book accounts are so special.
Everyone can continue to have meaningful connections in our local community even after death, speaking to others through specific book selections added to our collection in honor of their memory.
If you would like more information about adding books to our collection in honor of someone you love, contact the Sheridan County Public Library and next time you’re in one of our branches, keep an eye out for those special memorial plates inside the front covers of many of our books that were hand selected in honor of someone special in our community.
Michael McLean is an employee with Sheridan County Public Library Systems.