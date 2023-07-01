Sheridan County Library stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

Sometimes the most meaningful interactions happen between strangers when we least expect it. 

Whether it’s a quick conversation seemingly out of the blue that sparks a long dormant dream or an insight shared about a book in hand that opens a whole new perspective to the reader. These interactions are a fundamental part of what defines our community. They often leave both parties feeling happier, more optimistic, more empathetic and even help fight loneliness and depression by giving a stronger sense of belonging. Minor interactions like these weave a web of connections that creates something out of nothing and are what makes places like the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library so special.

Michael McLean is an employee with Sheridan County Public Library Systems.

