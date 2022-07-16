There are times when you want to just kick back and relax. There are other days when checking items off the to-do list offers a great sense of satisfaction.
Lately, however, I find myself drawn more to the former than the latter. Let’s be honest, summer is here. The gardens at The Brinton Museum are in full bloom. The lawns are emerald green. People are hiking the museum’s nature trails. The Bistro is serving lunch on the patio, which never fails to deliver a remarkable view of the always resplendent Bighorns. The museum’s summer exhibits — "Master Leather Carving from North America and Japan — Design and Cultural Influences" in the Jacomien Mars Gallery, as well as "Articles of a Treaty," featuring contemporary art by 32 Oceti Sakowin artists, on display in the S. K. Johnston, Jr. Family Gallery — continue through the end of August and Labor Day, respectively, and both are superb.
The Brinton Museum’s Bighorn Rendezvous exhibit features 13 exceptional, award-winning artists from Wyoming, Montana, Colorado and Oregon and represents nothing short of an impressive slate of talent.
Participating artists comprise Jake Gaedtke, T.D. Kelsey, Robert Martinez, Julie Oriet, John Potter, Stephanie Rose, Chessney Sevier, Kathryn Mapes Turner, Skip Whitcomb, Michele Usibelli, Paul Waldum, Dan Young and John Taft, who are also featured in the museum’s Bighorn Rendezvous Quickdraw.
The quickdraw is held in conjunction with Sheridan’s popular Celebrate the Arts Festival, a community-wide event showcasing the rich diversity of art and art organizations in Sheridan County. The above-mentioned artists will be working at the easel in various locations and places on the Quarter Circle Ă Ranch grounds on Aug. 27. This event is a great opportunity for everyone and anyone interested in art to meet highly accomplished artists doing what they do best — paint and sculpt.
It all takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the pristine setting of The Brinton Museum’s historic Ranch House and adjacent areas. A good fitting pair of walking shoes, T-shirt and cap are the dress code for strolling the property. Bottled water will be provided at the Helen Brinton Education Pavilion and guided tours of the Ranch House, outbuildings and Brinton Barn are available by checking in at the reception desk in the Forrest E. Mars, Jr. Building. A dinner and art auction to benefit the museum, and also the artists, completes the program.
It’s all about kicking back and enjoying a fabulous day of all-things-art-and-nature at a world-class museum richly connected to the history and culture of the West. Tickets for the dinner and art auction are required. Check online through The Brinton Museum’s website for availability. The Bighorn Rendezvous exhibit continues through Aug. 27. General admission to the museum is offered free courtesy of First Interstate Bank.