Building and inspiring community through the visual arts. The mission of SAGE Community Arts is one that I may be biased toward but truly believe in its essence. Our latest show in the Exhibition Gallery is "Wyoming Waters: Small Works Watermedia." This show is everything SAGE strives to be through our mission.
When working to put together the call for art for the "Wyoming Waters: Small Works" show, it was key to have minimal restrictions for artists to submit artwork to the exhibition. The prospectus for the call for art stated the work needed to be created within the last two years, must be predominantly a water-based media (watercolor, gouache, acrylics, etc.) could not exceed 20 inches in either height or width, including the frame, and that there were only 40 spots available to be first come first served.
It was decided that no fees would be charged, nor would there be a requirement to be a member of SAGE. By excluding these restrictions, we were able to make this show a true communitywide exhibition open to all artists that work or have an interest in watermedia.
One intent of the show was to encourage artists to put together their piece in a timely manner to show in a fine art establishment. Providing the educational opportunity to become gallery ready with pricing their artwork, having the work in a professional display (framed or finished canvas) and working through communications with a gallery. "Wyoming Waters" is, for some of the artists, the first time they have ever shown in a gallery or even the first time they have framed their work, allowing it to come to a beautiful completion.
"Wyoming Waters" is an exhibition that showcases 38 different artists that have connections through water-based media. Subject matter ranges from beautiful landscape to dazzling abstracts to modern depictions of emotion.
As with any of the shows or calls for art at SAGE, it is always amazing to see how the work connects and relates, even when none of the artists have created together. Therefore laying out the show in the gallery was a rewarding creation. The pieces all complemented one another, elevating everyone’s work.
"Wyoming Waters: Small Works Watermedia" will be on display through Nov. 26. The artist reception will be Nov. 3 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. I encourage everyone to stop in and see the show and how it is a beautiful combination of the diversity of watermedia, and how it builds and inspires community through the visual arts.