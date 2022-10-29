Watermedia

"Wyoming Waters: Small Works Watermedia" will be on display through Nov. 26. 

Building and inspiring community through the visual arts. The mission of SAGE Community Arts is one that I may be biased toward but truly believe in its essence. Our latest show in the Exhibition Gallery is "Wyoming Waters: Small Works Watermedia." This show is everything SAGE strives to be through our mission.

When working to put together the call for art for the "Wyoming Waters: Small Works" show, it was key to have minimal restrictions for artists to submit artwork to the exhibition. The prospectus for the call for art stated the work needed to be created within the last two years, must be predominantly a water-based media (watercolor, gouache, acrylics, etc.) could not exceed 20 inches in either height or width, including the frame, and that there were only 40 spots available to be first come first served.

