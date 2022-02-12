Our spring session artists have just returned to Ucross after our winter break, and it is a joy to welcome their creative spirits. The 10 individuals — writers, visual artists and one choreographer — will spend uninterrupted time focused on their work, mixed in with lively group dinners, hikes and impromptu gatherings, perfect for comparing artistic notes while experiencing the vast beauty of Wyoming.
Though our core mission is to support artists with the gift of time and space, we have also had the honor of presenting many Ucross artists publicly in the Sheridan area. For their Wyoming fans, here are just a few updates from artists who have connected with Sheridan audiences over the years.
Twelve years ago, composer Du Yun gave a presentation at Sheridan College in the old CTEL Auditorium. Born in Shanghai, China, and now based in New York, Du Yun has gone on to win the Pulitzer Prize in music, a Grammy nomination and was part of the 2018 group of Great Immigrants named by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. We are so lucky to have seen her in Sheridan as her amazing career began. This April, Du Yun’s new work, “In Our Daughter’s Eyes,” will be performed at the Los Angeles Opera by world-renowned baritone Nathan Gunn, who was in residence at Ucross in 2020.
Speaking of opera, composer Ricky Ian Gordon, who performed his original music at Anne Pendergast’s home about 15 years ago — with singer Karen Clift — currently has two operas open in New York at the same time: “Intimate Apparel” at Lincoln Center Theater, and “The Garden of the Finzi-Continis” at the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene.
As The New York Times said, “It’s a highly unusual situation for a living composer: To have two of your operas playing at once in New York, your name usually has to be something like Puccini.”
I cherish a day trip I took with Ricky and writer Sarah Ruhl in 2001 to Lake DeSmet and the Medicine Wheel. Now an esteemed playwright, Sarah has gone on to win a MacArthur “Genius” Award and published a memoir in December 2021 called “Smile: The Story of a Face.”
Sheridan music lovers were thrilled last December with the performance of Steven Lutvak at the Mars Theater at the WYO. Steve also taught a master class at Sheridan College. He is currently working with collaborator Robert Freedman on the screenplay and score for the forthcoming movie of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder.”
Finally, the Lazour brothers, Patrick and Daniel, connected with area residents last year at Susan Miller’s home in July and at the Raymond Plank Center in December, in a tribute honoring the music of the late Stephen Sondheim. We’ve just learned that their new work, a musical based on the award-winning film “The Lunchbox,” written and directed by Ritesh Batra, will have a reading at Lincoln Center this spring. We’re grateful to be part of the vibrant arts community in Sheridan — and we’ll keep you posted on other exciting news from Ucross artists during the year.