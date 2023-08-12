Last month, an artist asked me to explain what I meant when I used the word “community.” The question took me by surprise, but “community” is a squishy word. In nonprofit messaging, “community” is jargon-adjacent in the same way that “constituency” is jargon-adjacent in political messaging. The artist’s point was good. I needed to be more exact in my language, or at the very least, I needed to unpack what I meant when I used the word “community.”

Since our first residency in 1983, the Ucross Foundation has provided time and space to more than 2,600 artists. These artists have come to Ucross from throughout the nation and around the world. The current session, which kicked off in early August, includes artists hailing from 19 states plus Ireland and Nepal. It’s also important to mention that many of these artists — writers, musicians, dancers, visual artists — are coming to Wyoming for the first time.

Bill Belcher is executive director of Ucross Foundation. 

