Last month, an artist asked me to explain what I meant when I used the word “community.” The question took me by surprise, but “community” is a squishy word. In nonprofit messaging, “community” is jargon-adjacent in the same way that “constituency” is jargon-adjacent in political messaging. The artist’s point was good. I needed to be more exact in my language, or at the very least, I needed to unpack what I meant when I used the word “community.”
Since our first residency in 1983, the Ucross Foundation has provided time and space to more than 2,600 artists. These artists have come to Ucross from throughout the nation and around the world. The current session, which kicked off in early August, includes artists hailing from 19 states plus Ireland and Nepal. It’s also important to mention that many of these artists — writers, musicians, dancers, visual artists — are coming to Wyoming for the first time.
At Ucross, we define community in myriad ways, but two definitions are the most relevant — the artist community and the Wyoming community. The first group includes artists, program partners, applicants and alumni, as well as our fellow arts organizations in Sheridan County and beyond. This community extends outward from Wyoming to all corners of the country. The second group is the local, regional and statewide community of people who value the role that the arts play in their lives.
My answer led to a deeper conversation about measurable impact. That’s what it’s all about — impact. Another squishy word. Nonprofit organizations are driven by their mission, vision and values, as well as the impact their programs and activities have on a particular issue, group or audience. While Ucross is focused on “fostering the creative spirit” by providing uninterrupted time and space to working artists, free from distraction or obligation, we are also keenly aware that no arts organization — residency or otherwise — exists in a vacuum. We are a piece of the local landscape of community and culture.
I’ve worked in this field for 22 years because I believe that the arts and creativity are powerful forces for positive change, both on an individual level and on a collective level. What about the collective impact of a group of arts organizations and community members with a shared vision? That’s where this gets interesting. And it’s where community meets collaboration.
I’ve witnessed the power behind big ideas in the arts, when resource-sharing, investment and collaboration led to massive economic growth and innovation, as well as a greater sense of belonging, community pride and social interaction. In turn, this led to a host of other improvements, including an increase in high school graduation rates, a decline in teenage pregnancy rates, more private investment, a turnaround in storefront usage and so on.
Again, a shared vision and community collaboration willed that to happen, with the arts as a driver.
I’ve also experienced the flipside, where underinvestment and discord collided with economic pressures, leaving museums to sell off work and reinvent themselves or arts centers to close or merge with larger institutions.
For a city the size of Sheridan and a county with a population of around 31,000, the area has an astonishing level of cultural resources. Fortunately for all of us, there are a lot of talented people in the community working together to lift, support, strengthen and promote all that the area has to offer. While our role at Ucross isn’t focused on cultural tourism or economic development, per se, we are part of the greater cultural and economic landscape of the region, and we are honored to be part of the conversation and the collaborative efforts to celebrate the arts.
As part of Celebrate the Arts, Ucross will host the Ucross Arts Festival Sunday, Aug. 20. This free, family-friendly event begins at 2 p.m. in the Ucross Art Gallery with the exhibition opening for "The Shape of Time: 16 Photographers and Their Creative Paths", and it continues at 4 p.m. with a concert in the park at Ucross featuring The Sea The Sea and The Two Tracks.
During the month of August, we hope you take part in the Celebrate the Arts activities at Ucross, SAGE Community Arts, the WYO Theater, The Brinton Museum, the Whitney Center for the Arts and elsewhere. Each of us might define our community or audience in slightly different terms, but together, our arts organizations offer a range of opportunities, which makes for a vibrant arts scene, one built for collaboration and big ideas.
Bill Belcher is executive director of Ucross Foundation.