I boast frequently that I have my dream job. I learn new things every day. I get to watch Ah-Ha moments happen. I enjoy generous and funny colleagues. I am surrounded by growth and change.
Colleges are bright, vibrant places that energize communities, and Sheridan College is no exception.
This campus has grown and challenged me for the better part of 15 years, and this summer I was lucky enough to find myself in the middle of yet another Sheridan College learning curve: backstage at the Whitney Center for the Arts.
Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts (WCA) hosts a variety of events for a variety of audiences year-round, but at least for me a complete theater and music novice — this summer is a whole new kind of exciting. I jumped in to help as WCA faculty and staff hosted Broadway stars, music tech campers, local celebrities, and aspiring musical stars. I learned about the proscenium (the traditional frame for the stage set apart from the audience), and about “The Book” (a sort of musical script). I learned about stage managers, and blocking, and call times as I supported the staff running Sheridan College’s first Broadway Music Theatre Intensive.
I will admit, I mostly learned a new vocabulary — not actual skills (I’m tone deaf, and I have two left feet). But I also watched as students, community members and professionals came together in this special place to learn new things. I watched as young students connected with senior community choir performers. I saw theater performers from around the country flock to Sheridan College to learn from our neighbors, our friends and the dedicated Sheridan College faculty. The WCA came alive with tangible, audible learning.
Live theater is powerful. Some research suggests that watching live productions like those offered at the WCA not only increase vocabulary but promote tolerance and empathy in audiencegoers. The National Endowment for the Arts reports that children who attend live theater “discover and develop hope through the performing arts.” I experienced some of these bold claims during our Broadway Intensive, but what I really took away from my summer behind the curtain, is that the WCA offers our community numerous opportunities to learn from live performances. We just have to show up.
The annual WCA season offers the Sheridan community the opportunity to hear from world class performers and artists in a variety of formats. This year we will welcome artists like Kate Collyer (a printmaker interested in landscape stewardship) and Anthony Marchetti (a photographer grappling with the past), and musicians like the YAZZ Band (a Pacific-Northwest based group that performs contemporary, big band compositions). The season will kick off with Carrie Rodriguez and Luke Jacobs Agu. 31. Rodriquez and Jacobs have toured together for more than 10 years and will bring their fiddle playing and vocals to the WCA stage just as the College’s academic year begins.
Each of the talented performers that make up the WCA season also fill our classroom spaces. These visiting artists spend time with Sheridan College students and faculty sharing best practices and master classes prior to their curtain calls. I imagine that they learn from our students as well. I swear I hear it on the stage — they seem to infuse their public performances with the energy of teaching and learning. We are lucky to have one of our community’s many performance spaces housed on a college campus. The hall sets an expectation: great things will be learned here.
Sure — we will be entertained, amused, even treated to greatness but we will also be challenged, fed, and grown.