Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

I boast frequently that I have my dream job. I learn new things every day. I get to watch Ah-Ha moments happen. I enjoy generous and funny colleagues. I am surrounded by growth and change.

Colleges are bright, vibrant places that energize communities, and Sheridan College is no exception. 

Sarah Heuck Sinclair serves as the dean of arts and science at Sheridan College. 

