The very first photograph was taken in the early 1800s and just to capture the image, it required over eight hours of exposure time. Later around 1881, by the time Sheridan County was being settled, roll film cameras were invented and it forever changed the way we view the world around us. Photographs no longer required extensive planning and could now capture common everyday life at the click of a button, producing photographs that are now windows to the past.
Now I have to admit that I have an unshakable fascination with old photographs relating to Sheridan. I often sleuth through the depths of auction sites for that oddly unique piece of local history to add to my collection. Through searching I managed to collect many old-time picture postcards from across America printed right here in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Recently I received a notification regarding a listing of three photographs from the 1920s taken and developed here in Sheridan, and it immediately caught my eye. Usually with items of this nature the sellers have some sort of emotional connection and request or want an outrageous amount of money, but this was not the case here. There was some information already provided, including the actual address of where the photos were taken, 314 S. Linden Ave. in Sheridan. Sure enough it still looks exactly as it did back then, except of course in the photographs, there is a brand new 1927 Model A sitting in the driveway. I bought them on the spot without asking any questions and received them in the mail a week later.
They arrived from California and to my surprise the package contained 10 vintage photographs, not the three as stated in the listing. They were taken mostly around town during the winter of 1927, and developed by the Loucks Street Photo Shop. A young boy appears in most of the photos, along with several others, including his parents, cousin and a dog.
In one, he has a cowboy hat on his head, holster on his hip, piece of candy hanging from his mouth and is pointing a revolving cap gun at the camera. In another, he takes aim on the same front porch with his trusty bb rifle in a scene right out of the movie, “A Christmas Story.” In yet another, he is wearing a nice suit and standing proudly in his driveway across from the Linden Elementary School that has since been torn down.
I then started doing research at the Sheridan Library, and as luck would have it, many of the photos had writing on the back. The young boy’s name was Louis Conrad Stumbaugh and he would go on to serve in World War II, the Korean War and in the Vietnam War. His father’s name was also Louis and his mother’s name was Pearl, and together they owned The Brunswick Barber Shop here in Sheridan back in the 1920s. As for the cousin, her name was Goldie and the dog’s name was Rex.
Louis was born in 1919 and raised in Sheridan before moving to spend the rest of his life in California where he died in 1998. Despite never returning to live in Wyoming again, he most certainly carried it with him for the rest of his days in the form of grit and cowboy confidence, helping him throughout his military career where he rose to the rank of Lt. Col in the Air Force. Whether just passing through, leaving for good, or planting roots, this land always leaves its impression.
Old pictures like these are incredibly important to our collective heritage. They will be on display in the round case at the entrance of the Sheridan County Public Library, along with some old photos we have found in the books that were unwittingly used as bookmarks by our patrons. Please stop by and check out the photographs described in this article and see if you can identify the people left behind by our patrons, so that we may return them to their rightful owners.
Michael McLean is a circulation assistant at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.