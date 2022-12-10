The very first photograph was taken in the early 1800s and just to capture the image, it required over eight hours of exposure time. Later around 1881, by the time Sheridan County was being settled, roll film cameras were invented and it forever changed the way we view the world around us. Photographs no longer required extensive planning and could now capture common everyday life at the click of a button, producing photographs that are now windows to the past.

Now I have to admit that I have an unshakable fascination with old photographs relating to Sheridan. I often sleuth through the depths of auction sites for that oddly unique piece of local history to add to my collection. Through searching I managed to collect many old-time picture postcards from across America printed right here in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Michael McLean is a circulation assistant at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. 

Tags

Recommended for you