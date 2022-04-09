Too many months ago to admit, I walked out of my studio and installed a solo exhibition of my latest work. I sat back and reflected upon balancing time and responsibility, the escalated passage of time as birthdays seem to fly by faster than ever and rathers vs druthers. I continue to pick up pieces of rusty metal, weather wood and deteriorated aluminum cans. Notes for work that would go into a sketchbook, now jumble around in my head as I visualize the potential. Meanwhile, the studio lights are off, and I turn down the heat.
A few weeks back, I looked around the table from person to person and reflected on the flow of conversation, the exchange of ideas, the supportive comments and plans for moving forward. Each person was dedicated, committed and enthusiastic. Each knew how to squeeze every minute out of an hour. None shied away from long hours and extra effort for a project. Meanwhile a baby slept in a carrier on the floor, and another sat on a lap, contented to play with blocks in between bites of a cereal snack.
Last night, I sat in a smart classroom at the Sheridan Research and Extension Center, and reflected on the personalized approach, the universal connections and the social themes underlying the work. One by one, people stood before the small gathering and shared their ideas, their resources and the unique process of achieving their goals. Each expressed their appreciation for being in Wyoming. Time extended with questions from the group as each responded further about aspects of their work that motivated, challenged and supported them. Meanwhile a group of young teens on break sat along the sides of the hallway outside and chattered away at each other.
This morning, I went from studio to studio to visit with the four visual artists and two writers, who are in their third week at Jentel’s month long residency. While I videotaped each for 15 or so minutes, I reflected on the thoughtful explanations about their process, the determination to overcome obstacles and challenges and the intensity driving their expression. Each readily shared their artwork, whether finished or still in process or in bits and pieces arranged around the space. Each openly shared their work process and read a long passage or several poems. Meanwhile the wind outside howled and battered branches against the roof as one may expect during a Wyoming spring.
Whenever I go into Sheridan and stop at SAGE Community Arts, pick up a ticket at the WYO Theater, take a vehicle full of residents to The Brinton or think about going to a concert at The Whitney Center for the Arts, I reflect upon how much activity, thought, process and time goes into making a painting, or writing and producing a play, or installing an exhibition, or into a performance. Meanwhile families, school groups, seniors, tourists and those considering a move to Sheridan marvel at the strength and the diversity of cultural and arts institutions that provide year-round entertainment, education and pleasure to the community. Thank you, Sheridan arts administrators, for all the behind the scenes work you do to make our community enriched and vibrant.