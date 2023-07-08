What an awesome season it’s been at the WYO. Our 33rd season (September 2022 – June 2023) was the first full season we’ve had in three years! And people came!
We had some great performances with Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer and Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss, some terrific children’s events with The Great DuBois and "Paddington Gets in a Jam" and we premiered a few new WYO PLAY programs with Ye Olde Bronc Players at the Sheridan Junior High School and our Story Slam evening at the WYO.
And that’s only a small sampling of what the WYO’s been up to this past year. All in all, over the course of nine months, we hosted 90-plus events, welcomed more than 14,500 patrons through our doors, and we can’t wait to do even more as we celebrate the 100-year anniversary of our building.
The WYO, built in 1923 as a vaudeville house called The Lotus has been standing strong on Main Street as an entertainment hub and general gathering place for the past 100 years. Some of you probably remember when the WYO was a movie theater (named the WYO in the 1940s) — maybe you worked here or you saw "Star Wars" on the big screen for the first time or you had your first kiss in the balcony of the theater. Or maybe, you remember growing up through Tandem Productions as a kid at the WYO — performing "Annie JR" or participating in "A Christmas Carol."
And today, many of you probably know what it’s like to bring your own kids to the WYO for choir rehearsal or dance class or just to see a great show. The building has grown and expanded so much over the past century but the things that bring the community together remain the same. Just as the Lotus was then, the WYO is now — here to serve Sheridan and the surrounding area. We’re here for you because you’ve always been there for us. Thank you for helping keep the WYO alive.
We’ll see you at the WYO!
Erin Butler is the executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.