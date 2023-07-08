Matilda Jr. Standalones 005.jpg
Matilda and the other new students get a harsh wake up call from the older students about life at Crunchem Hall during "Matilda Jr. the Musical," Friday, June 16, 2023.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

What an awesome season it’s been at the WYO. Our 33rd season (September 2022 – June 2023) was the first full season we’ve had in three years! And people came!

We had some great performances with Bush/Marshall/Meyer/Meyer and Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss, some terrific children’s events with The Great DuBois and "Paddington Gets in a Jam" and we premiered a few new WYO PLAY programs with Ye Olde Bronc Players at the Sheridan Junior High School and our Story Slam evening at the WYO.

Erin Butler is the executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.

