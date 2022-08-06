WYO Stock
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

Hard to believe there’s only three weeks until school starts. How did that happen? 

At the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, we’re making the most of these last drips of summer with some cool final summer events, including the premiere theatrical performance from the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble, The Forever West Songwriter Festival and Lynda Kay in Concert as part of Sheridan County’s Celebrate the Arts Festival. There’s still plenty to do and just enough time to do it!

Erin Butler is executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. 

