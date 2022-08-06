Hard to believe there’s only three weeks until school starts. How did that happen?
At the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center, we’re making the most of these last drips of summer with some cool final summer events, including the premiere theatrical performance from the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble, The Forever West Songwriter Festival and Lynda Kay in Concert as part of Sheridan County’s Celebrate the Arts Festival. There’s still plenty to do and just enough time to do it!
We’re also gearing up for our 2022-2023 season with a jam-packed lineup. September starts with a bang from bluegrass and Americana aficionados Wood Belly and The Two Tracks double-billed on the same night.
Also in September is the fabulous classical group, The Lysander Trio, who will be tickling the keys (and strings) of our famous Baldwin Grand Piano. National Theater Live will kick off their season at the WYO with the delightfully uplifting musical, “Kinky Boots.”
And following the WYO Film Festival is WYO Gala 2022, “Something Rotten,” an over-the-top spectacle of music, dance and general merriment. Other season highlights include an evening of bluegrass/classical crossover with celebrated musicians Sam Bush, Edgar Meyer, Mike Marshall and George Marshall; a female power-duo with country stars Kathy Mattea and Suzy Bogguss; a theatrical retelling of “The Three Musketeers” from The Acting Company and hip-hop ballet group, Hiplet Ballet.
The WYO will continue to offer outreach, workshops and theater instruction through WYO PLAY from Creative Aging classes to performances from the Middle-School Drama Club.
And of course, the beloved free student matinee will offer a multitude of free performance opportunities to local school students from events like “Paddington Gets in a Jam” to “Mathemagic” to “San Jose Taiko.” Rounding out the season are film and live broadcast favorites from Warren Miller, the Banff Mountain Film Festival, The Met Live in HD and the Classic Western Film Series.
There’s no shortage of inspiration to be found at the WYO this season so check us out online at wyotheater.com and enjoy world-class theater, music and dance right at your doorstep.
Erin Butler is executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.