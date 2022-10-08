It’s been two years since the WYO has presented its annual fundraising gala and it somehow seems odd to come back to it — almost as if for the first time.

I imagine there are hundreds of events across the nation and likely the world that are experiencing a similar phenomenon, a return to normalcy or at least a return to the things we recognize and/or remember.

Erin Butler is executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. 

Tags

Recommended for you