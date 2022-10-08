It’s been two years since the WYO has presented its annual fundraising gala and it somehow seems odd to come back to it — almost as if for the first time.
I imagine there are hundreds of events across the nation and likely the world that are experiencing a similar phenomenon, a return to normalcy or at least a return to the things we recognize and/or remember.
For Sheridan and the surrounding area, I’m looking forward to the return of many great events that occur during this particular time of year. And though “things” have been happening in and around the area, particularly in the past year, it’s still refreshing to see some of those old traditions popping back up.
For us, tradition is gala, and this year we’re especially looking forward to the big party surrounding the fabulous production. The event Oct. 15 will feature a theme based on the show: the Renaissance with magicians, fortune tellers a cursing well and plenty of food and drink. The show, of course is the Tony nominated production of "Something Rotten!" A hilarious musical farce set in the 1590s — hence the Renaissance — directed by Marva Craft with music direction by Kathy McNickle and featuring a local band and cast of tremendous talent.
On stage you’ll see brothers Nick (AJ Longhurst) and Nigel (Zach Allen) Bottom who are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard (David Myers).” But, when a local soothsayer (Ryan Legler) foretells that the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.
It’s a nonstop romp from the 16th century into the 21st, and we can’t wait to welcome you to the Renaissance. If you’re feeling extra festive, the gala event Oct. 15 is your event. And if not, you can still catch the encore performances Oct. 20-23.
As you and I both know, “nothing’s better than a musical” and local musicals at the WYO are an extra special tradition. A tradition I, for one, am glad to be returning to. See you at the WYO.
Erin Butler is executive director of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.