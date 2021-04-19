SHERIDAN — Riley Gilkey used to spend five to eight hours a day practicing and performing guitar while researching, writing and studying music theory at the University of North Texas. When he returned to the stage with three other musicians Wednesday at Kinnison Hall in Sheridan College’s Whitney Center for the Arts to perform a 10-minute long, two-movement composition he wrote, he revived his passion for composing and performing.
A fellow professor at Sheridan College encouraged Gilkey last semester to write a piece he wanted to perform, and Gilkey worked on the composition through this semester. For the first time in a couple years, Gilkey wrote music for fun, thus naming the piece “Broken Reverie.”
“I felt a new sense of musical purpose,” Gilkey said. “And I decided that I wanted to start writing again. And I named the piece ‘Broken Reverie’ because I liked the idea of coming out of a beautiful sleep.”
Gilkey found it hard to describe his piece, noting the off-beat rhythm and odd time signature, though his viola player Cade Schulze joked at one point during rehearsals that the opening reminded him of music from Disney’s “Ratatouille.” Taking the comment as a compliment — “Those are really high budget studios that prepare really good music,” Gilkey pointed out and laughed — Gilkey regularly solicited feedback from the three other musicians he recruited to play with him.
A longtime guitar player who wrote music for the classical guitar, viola, violin and double bass, Gilkey noted composers will often encourage other musicians to offer their thoughts on the music. As Gilkey made an effort to revive his passion for writing and performing, he wanted to ensure his musicians felt the same commitment to his piece as he did.
“He’s a good teacher,” Schulze said. “And I think a hallmark of a good performer is accepting others ideas, especially in the composition setting. And [Gilkey] was very receptive to that.”
Schulze had a Sheridan College professor reach out to ask him to play with Gilkey, while violin player and Botany student Alison Dooley received an email from Gilkey gauging her interest in the piece and performance. Along with Mark Bergman, the ensemble offered an intimate performance Wednesday that can only come from a four-person group after just a couple weeks of preparation.
Gilkey said scheduling rehearsals proved to be a minor challenge, though Dooley and Schulze emphasized the musicians’ talent and Gilkey’s openness to feedback made it easier to collaborate. Because the musicians volunteered their time and Gilkey wrote the piece for fun, not academia, they heard it reflected in their performance.
Prior to the performance, Dooley hoped the piece would sound cathartic to the audience with its “open-feeling harmony” and “fun rhythmic patterns,” while Gilkey wanted his audience to feel the energy, sense of sadness and awakening in the music.
“I’m terrified and ecstatic at the same time,” Gilkey said before the performance. “... It’s one thing when you play other people’s music, but when you allow that level of vulnerability to express yourself the way it’s from your own mind and own thoughts, it’s a different experience.”
Thursday morning, Gilkey reflected on the event and acknowledged speed bumps at the beginning of the performance that transformed into near-perfect execution. And he broke his reverie, feeling differently about composition and performance. Rejuvenated, Gilkey plans to continue to write and perform music.
“It was a great experience, something I hadn’t done in a number of years,” Gilkey said. “It was fun to get into that headspace and get back on stage. I definitely want to keep writing music and performing.”