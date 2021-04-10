SHERIDAN — Several aspects of the earth remain sacred to the Crow Tribe, located just north of Sheridan spanning from the Wyoming-Montana border to Hardin. While not technically reaching into Wyoming’s half of the Bighorn Mountains, the entire range remains integral to the tribe’s history, according to the library at Little Big Horn College, a school known for teaching Crow history.
The Wyoming Room at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library contains many books on Crow history and stories collected from their culture in books by local Crow Tribe leaders. Of those books, many retell stories inferred by Wyoming Room Director Kim Ostermyer to have been retold during sweats — a ceremony ritual conducted in several different ways but include a lodge where a fire is built outdoors and hot rocks from the fire are placed in the lodge in specific order for specific purposes.
During those sweats, which take time, stories were passed down, just as sweats are, from generation to generation. Some of those stories are told through history held by the mountain, while others remain in the stars through Crow ethnoastronomy.
Ethnoastronomy, “attempts to elicit how non-Western peoples’ perceptions of cosmic phenomena are utilized in structuring behaviors, values and more, according to “The Stars We Know: Crow Indian Astronomy and Lifeways” written by Timothy P. McClearly.
Mountain tale
The origin of Crow history with the stars relates to the tribe traveling in separation from a parent group, according to oral tradition, McClearly said. A particular leader of one of these groups, called No Intestines, led a group who called themselves Buluuke, or Our Side, to where the Crow Nation resides now — in Montana and Wyoming.
Through a series of fasting and visions, No Intestines led his group as far south as Oklahoma, then back up to the Powder River, “which they followed north until they reached the Big Horn (sic) Mountains in northern Wyoming.”
The highest peak in the Bighorn range is called Awaxaawakussawishe, or Extended Mountain, and is “considered the center of their world.” According to McClearly, No Intestines fasted for a fourth time and received a vision telling him that he was in the right place.
The group sought tobacco seed, which they called “twinkling stars” and found it at the base of Extended Mountain. That mountain is known today still as the highest peak but more commonly known in English as Cloud Peak, standing 13,165 feet tall southwest of Sheridan.
Written in the stars
“When visiting the Crow Indian Reservation in Montana, the area which is regionally called the Big Sky Country, it is easy to understand why and how the stars became important to Crow people,” McClearly writes in his book.
Several cultural explanations of the constellations are documented in McClearly’s book, which also indicates stars are “perceived as powerful beings who can provide assistance to humans.”
Those stories relate closely to practices associated with the Crow sweatlodge, according to McClearly.
“The rules and rites connected with the proper use of the sweatlodge are an integral part of Crow native beliefs,” McClearly wrote.
The history of the sweat lodge, as written by several Native historians, includes a boy being thrown off a cliff and rescued by sacred bighorn rams, to which some historians say is where the Bighorn Mountains derive its namesake.
During sweats, water is poured on rocks to represent different elements. During a “star way” of conducting a sweat, McClearly describes the first of four rounds of water pouring as signifying the four seasons and four directions of the winds. The seven represent the Seven Brothers, or the Big Dipper, the 10 represent the Gathering of the Stars, the Pleiades and the uncounted pours stand for all the stars in the sky.
From the sweats come further origin stories of the constellations. For in-depth written accounts of oral Crow history, visit The Wyoming Room at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library.