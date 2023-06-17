SHERIDAN — For years, humanity has used elk ivory to create elaborate jewelry, starting with sewing the teeth into clothing to the modern approach of casting the ivory into silver or gold. At Legacy Diamonds and Gems, Graduate Bench Jeweler Cordel Morris creates timeless, customizable pieces for customers. 

“Most of the elk ivory is provided by the client,” Legacy Diamonds and Gems Owner Tom Kraft said. “Most of the time it is the elk they shot. We do have some here that we buy from an elk hunter, however.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

