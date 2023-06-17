SHERIDAN — For years, humanity has used elk ivory to create elaborate jewelry, starting with sewing the teeth into clothing to the modern approach of casting the ivory into silver or gold. At Legacy Diamonds and Gems, Graduate Bench Jeweler Cordel Morris creates timeless, customizable pieces for customers.
“Most of the elk ivory is provided by the client,” Legacy Diamonds and Gems Owner Tom Kraft said. “Most of the time it is the elk they shot. We do have some here that we buy from an elk hunter, however.”
For many, the hunting of the elk is the difficult part in the process, elk hunter Mitch McLain said.
“I have had an elk right over me, slobbering onto my shirt,” McLain said.
Once the ivory is acquired, the customer needs to bring in the tooth to start the process. Customers can choose between silver or gold or a combination to create any design they desire. The tooth is then cut down to the desired height. Older teeth tend to be more solid and rounded on the top, creating a more desirable piece to use.
“We carve the tooth in wax then cast it,” Morris said. “Some of them are hand fabricated out of flat sheets of material. We can also bend a rope of metal and solder it all together.”
The time it takes to create one piece depends on the material and design chosen.
McLain has also dabbled in creating jewelry out of elk ivory, taking a traditional approach.
“I take it to the buffing wheel before I cut it, it just makes the process easier,” McLain said. “If you have a small piece that you are trying to hold onto, it tends to fly off, so I do a lot of my major buffing when it is still on the major tooth section. Then, I will cut it off and sand and buff the edges so they are not jagged.”
If the tooth has a hollow section, McLain will create a necklace or bracelet out of the piece. McLain also enjoys dying the ivory; however, the older the ivory is, the harder it is for the pigment to saturate the ivory.
“I also do what you call scrimshaw,” McLain said. “With scrimshaw, you use a sharp object like a needle. Imagine the pointy end of a compass, it is just like that. You draw your design on the ivory and cut with the sharp end of your tool. Then, you put ink in that and it soaks into what you cut out.”
McLain has yet to create more elaborate pieces such as bracelets due to the lack of equipment; however, Legacy Diamonds and Gems can create anything the customer imagines.
“We can do pretty much any design that you want,” Kraft said. “If your mind can imagine it, we can make it.”
