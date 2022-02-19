SHERIDAN — Although fly-fishing season at some local fishing spots may still be a month away, anglers will be able to get a taste of their fly-fishing futures at the Fly Fishing Film Tour, hosted by the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Feb. 26.
Sponsored by Angling Destinations, Fly Shop of the Bighorns and the Little Big Horn Chapter of Trout Unlimited, the film tour features nine films, highlighting fishing experiences from Costa Rica to Sweden, Australia to the Chesapeake Bay, Sheridan County Land Trust Director of Marketing and Development Chris Vrba said. Viewers will be able to watch a cicada hatch, generations of anglers and legendary fisheries in action all over the world.
While the films feature foreign fly-fishing destinations, organizers have ensured the benefits of the tour will remain local: Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Sheridan Community Land Trust, Vrba said.
“We chose to donate proceeds from the Fly Fishing Film Tour to the Sheridan Community Land Trust because we appreciate the work SCLT is doing in our local waters, the great trails they’re building throughout the county and the stories they’re telling about our local history,” said Clark Smyth, owner of Fly Shop of the Bighorns and Angling Destinations.
Trout Unlimited Little Big Horn Chapter President John Madia agreed. Trout Unlimited is dedicated to the conservation, preservation and restoration of coldwater fisheries, Madia said, and the local chapter’s jurisdiction stretches from the Bighorn Mountains to the South Dakota border. The Fly Fishing Film Tour, Madia said, will unite anglers and conservationists from across the Sheridan Community Land Trust, Trout Unlimited and Fly Shop of the Bighorns.
“It brings three organizations together that have a similar outlook and goals,” Madia said.
Seth Carrel, one of the event’s organizers and assistant manager at Fly Shop of the Bighorns, is particularly excited about the event; a past Fly Fishing Film Tour significantly impacted the trajectory of his career.
As a college student at Montana State University, Carrel attended a Fly Fishing Film Tour showing in 2012. Local film showings, including Sheridan’s on Feb. 26, are part of an annual nationwide tour.
At the time, however, Carrel was at a crossroads in his college career. He needed to decide whether he planned to specialize in the fisheries side or the wildlife side of his degree in fish and wildlife management.
When Carrel arrived at the theater, the atmosphere was electric. Anglers were hooting and hollering throughout the show, excited to learn about the world’s greatest fishing destinations.
“It opened up my eyes to people fishing in Canada and Chile and Mongolia,” Carrel said.
As a result of the film tour, Carrel chose to specialize in fisheries. Now a local fishing expert and guide, he hasn’t looked back since.
Carrel said he hopes this year’s local Fly Fishing Film Tour will get regional anglers excited for the upcoming fly-fishing season — which Carrel said would likely begin at the end of March this year, given this year’s weather conditions — while supporting the Sheridan Community Land Trust.
This year’s show will inspire other anglers, Carrel said, just like it inspired him.
“It makes people dream,” Carrel said. “[It makes them think] ‘Yeah, I could probably never make it to the Seychelles, but at least I know about it.’”
Carrel also said folks from across northern Wyoming are interested in attending this year’s event: Fly Shop of the Bighorns has received calls from Sundance, Gillette and Buffalo inquiring about tickets.
Vrba explained the event will also feature plenty of raffle and door prizes, including a rod and reel combo from Orvis, a Patagonia bag and items from nationwide tour sponsors Yeti, Costa and Simms. One particularly enticing door prize, Carrel said, is a two-person guided fly-fishing trip — a $600 value — courtesy of Fly Shop of the Bighorns.
Sheridan’s Fly Fishing Film Tour will be held Feb. 26 at the WYO Theater. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and films will begin at 5:45 p.m. Tickets, which cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door, are available for purchase at Fly Shop of the Bighorns, the WYO Theater or online at wyotheater.com.