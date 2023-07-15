SHERIDAN — Requiring a great deal of concentration and dexterity, fly-tying is a common sight in Sheridan as the town is only a few short hours from the Bighorn Mountains. Fly Shop of the Bighorns Manager Chaz Davis describes fly-tying as adult arts and crafts, using a wide variety of natural and synthetic materials to mimic the various insect species.

“We tie imitations of aquatic insects,” Davis said. “It informs different life cycles like subsurface nymphs, mergers than adults. Mergers are when they are transitioning from a nymph or larvae state into an adult. They merge, then they molt. Once they reach the surface, they hatch into flying insects, which are our adults.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

