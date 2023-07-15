SHERIDAN — Requiring a great deal of concentration and dexterity, fly-tying is a common sight in Sheridan as the town is only a few short hours from the Bighorn Mountains. Fly Shop of the Bighorns Manager Chaz Davis describes fly-tying as adult arts and crafts, using a wide variety of natural and synthetic materials to mimic the various insect species.
“We tie imitations of aquatic insects,” Davis said. “It informs different life cycles like subsurface nymphs, mergers than adults. Mergers are when they are transitioning from a nymph or larvae state into an adult. They merge, then they molt. Once they reach the surface, they hatch into flying insects, which are our adults.”
Fly-tying, essentially, is just tying the materials to a hook using thread to secure the materials. A vise is used to hold the hook in place while tying, then using a bobbin to support the thread and allow a tight and efficient tie. Materials tied to the hook can include dubbing and hackle. Dubbing is made of natural materials like elk or deer fur and synthetic like poly yarn. Dubbing is also used to keep flies above the water to mimic older insects.
“For nymphs, you want them to sink essentially because you want to get them near the bottom so a lot of times you add a weighted bead whether it be tungsten or brass,” Davis said. “A dry fly stays at the surface and obviously you do not want that to sink so you are using a lot of floating materials like poly yarn or elk hair or deer hair so it makes it float.”
Often, the dubbing is hydrophobic, meaning it repels water, allowing it to stay on the surface.
Hackle, on the other hand, is a feature material used to imitate legs and wings with a variety of patterns.
Materials like foam are used for the bodies of the insects.
“The sky's the limit,” avid fly-fisherman John Ripley said. “Oftentimes we use natural colors or dyed colors. Fly tyers use a lot of synthetic materials like foam and rubber legs and different sparkly synthetics. It is pretty cool to go into your local fly shop and look at the fly bins and see a huge variety of types of materials on the flies and the colors.”
The size and materials used depend on the species desired. Typically, the midges will be the smallest, whereas the stoneflies are typically the largest. More material is used for a larger fly whereas little material is used to create the small body of smaller insects.
“A little goes a long way on smaller flies for sure,” Davis said.
To accurately mimic the insects, individuals use patterns.
“There are some patterns that may have three materials but there are then some more comprehensive patterns that have 10 materials,” Davis said. “We make the majority of flies in the store and there is no machine that ties flies, they are all handmade. Any fly that is sold is hand tied somewhere.”
Walking into the Fly Shop of the Bighorns, for example, can be overwhelming with the neverending number of flies for sale, so that is where entomology comes in. To choose the correct fly for an occasion, Davis uses a small screen, called a seine, to see what insects are present in the body of water as he cannot see what is hatching on the surface.
“We want to know what kind of bug life is in the stream, so we put the seine in the water and you have someone upstream kick some rocks around and it will wash the nymphs and larvae into the net,” Davis said. “You can pull it up and identify if it is a mayfly nymph or caddis nymph. That also goes into play for later in the year once they start hatching to what adult insects you want to use.”
Davis finds the majority of bug life in the Wyoming area includes caddis, mayflies and stoneflies. To yield results when fly-fishing, fishermen are recommended to follow the hatching patterns in the body of water.
“You have to base it off of what is hatching,” Davis said. “You can go to the stream and nothing is hatching but an hour later the hatch starts so you are fishing nymphs.”
Matching what the fish are interested in is a delicate craft, Ripley said.
“Fly-tying is a lot of fun,” Ripley said. “My students have brought me flies they have tied. They have also taught me how to tie one of their favorite flies.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.