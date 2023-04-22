04-22-23 REGIONAL forensicsweb.jpg
From left, Anna Siegfried and Katelynn Cauffman watch as (on ladder) Jasper Richardson makes "blood spatter" by squeezing droplets of dyed water onto a target below from various heights. (Center) Jaden Butler stands ready to adjust the target for the next trial run.

 Courtesy photo | Sean Mortimer

WORLAND — The eighth grade science room at Worland Middle School looked like a scene out of an episode of CSI on Monday when the Forensics Club met to run experiments on blood spatter. 

The club’s founder, middle school science teacher Angela Richardson, had members of her club dropping “blood” (dyed water) from heights ranging from one foot to nine feet off the ground. Students found that as the height increased so did the diameter of the “blood spatter.”

