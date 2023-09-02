Little Dark One Book Release

Shirley Munoz Newson greets guest at her book signing event Friday at the Big Lost Venue in downtown Gillette. Munoz Newson penned “Little Dark One,” her memoir about being switched at birth at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.

 Courtesy photo | Ed Glazar Gillette News Record

GILLETTE — In the 1950s, Francis Baez worked at the Montgomery Hotel.

The 4-foot-9 woman would carry towering piles of laundry up a steep incline of steps, as the story goes, barely seeing over the heaping basketfuls.

