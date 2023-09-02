GILLETTE — In the 1950s, Francis Baez worked at the Montgomery Hotel.
The 4-foot-9 woman would carry towering piles of laundry up a steep incline of steps, as the story goes, barely seeing over the heaping basketfuls.
At the Goings Hotel, across the street, Baez’ daughter Polly Munoz worked at one point as a dishwasher, keeping up with customers and preparing for travelers coming through the developing northeastern Wyoming town.
On August 18, Shirley Munoz Newson stood inside the Big Lost Venue on Gillette Avenue reflecting on that history in the here and now. As a child and adult, she’d passed by the two buildings countless times without knowing that history was part of her heritage.
It was simple stories like where her mother and grandmother worked at certain instances in her life that she’d never been privy to. It was three generations of history she linked into one space earlier this month as friends and family gathered for the first celebration of her recently published book, “The Little Dark One: A True Story of Switched at Birth.”
Those generations of history are stories Newson went without for more than four decades of her life. Her journey toward discovering those stories began decades ago and includes emotions of shame and unworthiness but also validation and justification.
In the book, Newson describes her life growing up in Gillette as Shirley Morgan before finding out she was mistakenly switched at birth at Campbell County Memorial Hospital shortly after she was born in 1958.
She grew up a Morgan but never truly felt like she belonged. It wasn’t their blood that ran through her veins, but rather, that of Baez and Munoz, two women she knew nothing about. In the last 20 years, she’s worked to discover her history, diving into a culture she never knew, and slowly but surely unraveling her own feelings in moments she held back from others throughout her entire life.
What’s in a name?
When Newson found out her mother’s last name was Munoz, she didn’t even know it was a Hispanic name. Even though she didn’t completely understand her heritage at the time, it didn’t stop her from adding her mother’s last name to her own, now using it as her middle name.
“I just wanted to have something of my culture,” she said. “Because at that point, I didn’t have anything.”
She grew up the petite, dark-skinned and dark-eyed sister and daughter in a family filled with height and fair skin. Growing up, that difference made her feel set apart and as though she didn’t belong, but now, it’s a source of good fun between her and her cousins who grew up steeped in their culture.
Her cousin Leia Baez teased her when she began to work with Newson on her book because terms of endearment like “prima” — Spanish for “cousin” — drew a quizzical look or question as to what the word meant.
“She’d say, ‘what does that mean?’” Baez said with a laugh. “I’d joke with her that you know, her book is “The Little Dark One,” but really she’s my white girl because she didn’t know anything about this Mexican slang or Spanish words. It was kind of reminding her of her own culture.”
That culture and family gave Newson something she never felt growing up — a sense of belonging. Although she and her biological mother never shared a close relationship, she was brought into the fold by her mother’s sister Mary Mercado.
It was Mercado who shared the stories of her mother Francis working at the Montgomery and Polly washing dishes downtown. It was in those moments Newson would find herself scribbling down notes, trying to ingrain her family’s stories in her mind.
Mercado also taught her niece the simple things like she taught her own children.
“I guess it’s just like sharing it with my kids,” Mercado said of her culture. “Shirley came over and we made chili and made enchiladas, tacos, tortillas — the same thing I did with my own kids.”
Newson said her goal has been to learn as much as she can, even with the tortillas that come so naturally to Mercado.
“She doesn’t need to measure anything,” Newson said. “But there I was just trying to write it all out on recipe cards.”
Even though she knows she’ll never understand all of the many cultures that make her who she is, she’s far closer to understanding her history than she was 20 years ago. At first, she was hesitant to share her story of discovery but after hearing from her son and cousin about the impact she may have on others, she had to try.
Since her book’s release, she’s felt a sense of relief, along with the knowledge she’s helped others like her.
‘A weight lifted’
Newson began her book more than two years ago, thanks in large part to encouragement from her son Austin Newson and Baez.
Austin said that since his mother began the book and completed it, he’s seen a huge difference.
“You could just see that weight lifted off her shoulders,” he said.
From the outside looking in, he could see her struggle at some points reliving times in her life she’d pushed aside for decades. He’d brought up the idea of a book because it was something she could write out but wouldn’t necessarily have to go through with if she didn’t want to.
“I said, maybe just put it all down on paper and then see how you feel,” he said. “Maybe you use it and maybe you don’t but the main objective was to help someone.”
As Newson watched the burden come off his mother’s shoulders, Baez also sensed a difference emotionally in her cousin. For a long time, Newson said she would speak or write about something but not say how she felt about it because she didn’t feel anything.
Her response in the past was to shut down and not speak — act like everything was fine until it was. Through her book, therapy and her faith, she was able to let others and herself learn how she felt.
“It’s so incredible to see her transformation from the time she started writing to now being a published author,” Baez said. “She’s healed so much and it’s incredible how writing and putting pen to paper and writing out some of that really hard trauma can be so cathartic and so healing.”
The book was not only a success for Newson’s journey of self-discovery but also to the very people she sought to help. Her goal was to tell her story in order to help others. Since its publication in June, she’s heard just that, fielding phone calls or messages from others who through her story found hope, and for some, another who is like them.
In September, Newson will fly to meet with a man whose story eerily parallels her own. She believes the trip will be therapeutic for herself and a man she would never have heard of, if not for sharing her story.
She thinks of it also as something of a miracle.
“I thought I would die before I ever got to meet someone who was like me,” she said.
Now that her book has published, she hopes to continue finding and helping others like her by creating a community for those who have been switched at birth.
“A lot of people are finding out they were also switched and they’re older and their parents, their biological parents, have passed away and the hospitals they were born in are now gone,” she said. “I would like to help them. To give them a family.”
Her life story is something she may never completely understand, but standing inside the venue surrounded by family last Friday, she was able to claim it completely as her own. Now, she’s able to retell the stories of her mother and grandmother without referencing her notes.
And tortillas and chili are now commonplace.
Those simple things are stories she never otherwise would have heard, meals she never used to cook and a culture she would have never known. For Newson, that makes those simple things a continuous reminder of just who she’s become.