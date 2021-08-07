Wow, what a summer it’s been in Sheridan. Hot, humid and full of events.
It feels like everyone is coming out of hibernation and it’s been incredibly energizing to experience. We’re definitely coming out of some kind of hibernation, trance or odd purgatory here at the WYO, too, and we’re very excited to jump into our 2021-22 season.
The WYO’s 32nd season as a matter of fact.
We’ve already started rehearsals for "Newsies," WYO Gala ’21 and we have events planned and parties scheduled. It’s time to come back to the theater.
This season we won’t be offering a series subscription due to the changing nature of COVID-19 but we do have a great lineup planned starting off with Asleep at the Wheel Aug. 20, including great names like Doug Stone, Larry Mitchell and Martin Taylor. We will be starting our free student matinee series in September and we have a number of terrific education opportunities with San Diego Ballet’s The Nutcracker, Mystic India: The World Tour, Nobuntu and LA Theatre Works.
The Met Live in HD has its own inspiring season planned, as does The Bolshoi in Cinema and, of course, we’ll continue to offer National Theatre Live, Banff Film Festival, Warren Miller and the Western Film Series.
In addition to our full-season lineup, we’ll be launching year two of WYO PLAY, the WYO’s new educational initiative working with Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 2 and providing opportunities to students of all ages through programs at the YMCA and newly established Young Theatre Makers Ensemble.
We understand, of course, that we exist in a rapidly changing landscape, so we don’t want to get too ahead of ourselves, but we’re encouraged by signs of theaters opening across the nation, including Broadway coming back online in the fall. Nothing’s foolproof and there are no guarantees, so we’re crossing our fingers and making a bet on 2021-22.
We look forward to seeing you back at the WYO.