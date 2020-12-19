SHERIDAN — Christmas Day is less than a week away, and everyone celebrates a little differently. Christmas songs have been a point of strong opinion, mostly how early is acceptable to begin playing holiday tunes.
Despite some less-than-enthused folks who cringe when a Christmas song plays before a Thanksgiving turkey is cooked, two local art lovers indulge the entire holiday season. The songs they choose to play on repeat have special meaning to them and hold rich histories that date back many years.
‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas’
This song, beloved by Ucross Executive Director Sharon Dynak, comes from a 1944 movie, “Meet Me in St. Louis,” and was originally sung by Judy Garland, Dynak said.
“It is bittersweet, sung at an uncertain time in a family’s life, and its lyrics seem especially appropriate this year: ‘next year all our troubles will be out of sight,’” Dynak said. “For a long time I have lived far away from immediate family and I love the family warmth and memories that come through in the song.”
The history of the song does derive from where Dynak first encountered it, sung by Judy Garland. Writers Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine wrote the classic for Garland and the movie, according to NPR.
Dynak picks up on the melancholy nature of the song, which Garland asked for a rewrite because of it.
“The [film producers] said, ‘No, no — it’s a sad scene, but we want sort of an upbeat song, which will make it even sadder if she’s smiling through her tears,” Martin told NPR in 2010. “Then we wrote the one you know in the movie.”
The melancholy tune comes into perspective this year with a pandemic causing many families not to gather for the holidays. Many remain on lockdown in long-term living facilities, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caution against gatherings of multiple households.
“The safest way to celebrate winter holidays is at home with the people who live with you,” the CDC website said. “Travel and gatherings with family and friends who do not live with you can increase your chances of getting or spreading COVID-19 or the flu.”
Dynak knows well holidays away from family, and consoles herself with the words of her favorite Christmas tune.
“Frank Sinatra sang it beautifully, but more recently I recommend James Taylor’s version,” Dynak said.
‘Sleigh Ride, The Christmas Song’
WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Executive Director Erin Butler finds it impossible to pick just one favorite when it comes to Christmas songs. Her favorite holiday incites joy as she shares her personal history of her favorite melodies.
Andre Kostelanetz and His Orchestra’s version of “Sleigh Ride” trumps all other orchestral versions for Butler. She would listen to this and her other favorite on a collective record album, “The Christmas Song (And Other Favorites)” on repeat every day leading up to Christmas.
“Decorating, cooking, whatever, it was the perfect background for everything Christmas,” Butler said. “And I really love Christmas.”
The bouncy, upbeat nature of the song makes her involuntarily crack the whip at just the right moment in the song.
“Happy, happy, smiley music,” she said.
“Sleigh Ride” was written by composer Leroy Anderson, who in the summer of 1946 wrote the number while on leave from the U.S. Army with his wife, Eleanor, and their daughter, Jane Margareta, in Woodbury, Connecticut, according to leroyandersonfoundation.org.
“The Christmas Song” by Carol Burnett closes out Side A of Butler’s beloved album, which she said “had this wonderful ‘closure’ to it.”
“It’s such a lovely song with such a simple and sweet message,” Butler said. “You get the feeling that you’re in a snowy Currier and Ives card.”
A smile creeps onto Butler’s face every time the opening line plays.
“I dare you not to sing along,” Butler said.
Mel Tormé co-wrote the song with Robert Wells and is best known to be sung by Nat King Cole, who in 1946 completed the first recording of the number, according to Britannica. The song now has 1,700 unique recordings, at least.