Many people are lifelong readers, finding every moment they can to curl up with a good book and a cup of tea or perhaps — at this time of year — hot cocoa. But as we get older, sometimes it’s simply too difficult to get to the library like we used to, whether due to age or our busy schedules. Luckily, your local library has you covered.
Homebound Services is a service Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library provides for those who still want to borrow library materials but perhaps can’t visit on their own like they used to. With Homebound Services, our patrons can provide a list of approximately how many items they’d like per month, what type — be it books, movies, audiobooks or even magazines — and what genres, and the Homebound Services coordinator will do her best to collect items on their behalf and deliver them directly to their door. For patrons with eyesight problems, we highly recommend large print books or audiobooks as a great alternative.
For those who would like to use the service but are unable to keep track of library items easily, Homebound Services can also offer its avid readers donations so that patrons don’t have to worry about returning anything to us unless they want to. We’ll gather good-condition donations based on the parameters given to us and you can keep them for as long as you like with no worry about having overdue items or fines.
While our Homebound Services patrons don’t have to worry about overdue fines due to longer checkout times and up to four renewals per item they have checked out, it is worth mentioning the items borrowed may not be kept forever. They’re still library items and do need to be returned. If we are unable to get our items back in a reasonable amount of time, patrons will still be billed for their replacement. The Homebound Services coordinator will do her best to ensure this never becomes a problem, but in case it ever does, it’s important to be aware that our collection agency may come knocking if our own knocks go unanswered.
It is also worth mentioning that Homebound Services is only available to residents of the city of Sheridan. Our branch locations cannot offer this service.
Homebound Services is a wonderful resource provided by the Sheridan public library for our patrons in the community who love to read but need a bit of extra help procuring books. We provide the service to private homes, assisted living and nursing homes alike.
Once a patron has proven to have a good return record, we can get them some of our newest titles as well as old favorites and classics. If you’re interested in becoming a homebound patron or simply want more information, please don’t hesitate to call the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. We are happy to be of assistance.