GILLETTE — The three women circled through each pod, taking pictures or writing in their notebooks with focused attention.
Over the course of an hour, they’d seen everything from miniature penguins to reindeer sleighs, a Christmas-style take on “Dragonball Z” and even some festive “South Park” homes in a winter wonderland.
In one week, the Campbell County jail walls were transformed into a cheerful display of Christmastime as inmates prepared to spend a holiday away from family and friends. Although not ideal, the decoration competition that’s been going on at the jail for more than 25 years gave many a way to work together and even showed off artistic talent that otherwise wouldn’t have room to shine while locked up.
The judges were tasked with the difficult duty of deciding who would win the pizza of his or her choice on Christmas Eve. And just like years before, it proved to be no picnic — the creativity of the artists left the judges with some close calls.
“It’s always so difficult to judge,” said Starla Baer, a volunteer judge. “Each year they do so well and it’s always different.”
One winning section found in Block R featured an intentional three-dimensional scene made by a few of the inmates.
“It’s not done yet,” Elijah Anderson called down to the judges Dec. 16 from his cell upstairs.
Anderson was referencing a 3-D star he made by intricately connecting multiple pieces of paper. It was supposed to go above the fireplace but hadn’t quite made it to its final destination. For the competition, the inmates’ only tools are safety scissors, glue and construction paper.
Anderson said he and his friend Willie worked with the items to bring the scene to life, wanting to show a little more pizazz than the literally flat designs he expected in other blocks.
“I just kind of thought everyone would have a 1-D theme so we wanted to make a little more of a pop,” Anderson said.
And it made enough of an impression to score the block a win thanks to other additional small details, like the doors on the fireplace that opened revealing a pile of wood and a box with a golden ring placed beneath the tree.
“Someone’s planning something,” Baer said, holding the box in her hand.
The women in Block G also had a creative twist to their artistic display.
Rather than one wall of art, a SWAT team, or reindeer sleigh, led by Kevin Theis, the detention captain, flew its way up the stairway. The sleigh traveled from the elf plummeting into a present below to a Christmas tree and fireplace above, complete with milk and cookies and a wayward Elf on a Shelf.
Additions of yellow jumpsuits and the orange Crocs sandals given to the inmates added an even more realistic touch.
Deanne Sparks’ favorite part about the creation was the poop dropping from the reindeers in small brown paper rings.
“I just think it’s so funny,” Sparks said. “I love Christmas. I’ve always loved it. (Jail) isn’t where you’d like to be but I had so much fun working on this. It’s nice they give us something to do.”
Sgt. Rita Jordan said that over the years she’s seen everything from minions to a life-size Jack the Skellington and bear pelt “rug.” Every year there’s something different and Nena Bevilaqua, who helps organize the competition, said that some years she’s surprised by similar themes throughout all of the pods because the inmates don’t see the other scenes until after the competition is over.
Soon, everyone would be reading the “Jailville” poem in Block M that also caught the eye of judges.
“Come on vacation, leave on probation, come back on violation,” it read.
The community also flaunted a population sign of 7.5 residents.
The stockings laid by the fire with care included a stocking for “half” a resident that was filled with a candy cane. The rest of the stockings were filled with coal, some more than others.
Shanowa Callender stood in her room, looking at the stockings with a twinkle in her eye.
“Oh, she’s bad,” she said of the inmate with the most coal in her stocking. “But my baby got a candy cane because she’s sweet and innocent of all of this.”
The expectant mother said almost all of the inmates in the block pitched in to prepare the creative masterpiece — something also clear in A Pod.
Two blocks stepped up within the pod. One with a Christmas rendition of Mr. Peanut, shaded and detailed by a working tattoo artist. Beneath the nutty character, a herd of penguins waddled, each with their own specific swagger. The outfits ranged from a bird decked out with DC sneakers to another with chiseled abs.
Next door, the walls were filled with a pop-out tree and letters that appeared drawn on the wall with a calligraphic pen and immense care.
“Wow. The tree looks three-dimensional but all of the (construction paper) squares are glued together to make the one piece,” Baer said.
“I wonder how long it took to cut out the letters,” Teiya Campbell, volunteer judge, added.
The hours of time donated to the competition weren’t counted. But it was clear the end game of the contest was once again met. Talent, wit and creativity were showcased in a unique way, while also giving everyone something to do with their time away from home.
“This time of year, it’s hard for anyone to be away from home. We just want to give them something to focus on besides being in jail and not being home,” Bevilaqua said.
And although not quite the same as Christmas dinner, the hot pizza delivered on Christmas Eve was at least one more thing to look forward to.