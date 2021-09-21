RANCHESTER— Wandering and local musicians are welcome at Innominate Coffeehouse and Bakery Acoustic Jam Thursdays.
The cafe — which hosts a concert series inviting artists of all mediums to participate every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — is no stranger to creatives unknown and known who pass through and pull up a chair.
“We have people just traveling through with a guitar and a camper and they just run over and pop in,” Janie Magelky said.
Musicians from all over the country end up at Innominate, even as far as Nashville, Innominate Co-owner Melissa Butcher recalls. A Nashville-based musician, who had stopped in Dayton, had two studio albums under his belt and came to share his original music in a jam session.
This is not unusual. Professionals and amateurs bring their friends from neighboring towns in a random assortment of musicians, Magelky said.
Local musicians from Sheridan, Ranchester and the surrounding areas often fill up the roster and come together to create music, whether they are from the same band or not.
The Dugan Irby Band is one such band that visited the coffeehouse Thursday and played with Paul Fleming and Philip Fauquet. The eclectic group of musicians played from a variety of genres and original music.
The coming together of these musicians exemplified what Butcher and Magelky sees as creating an artistic community.
The inspiration for having the acoustic jam came from the desire to have an open and community-minded space, Magelky said. The acoustic jam was a natural extension of Innominate’s support of artists.
“My husband, Mike, and I are in a band,” Butcher said. “We’re always looking for a way to bring people from different bands together or people who are more interested in getting into music. Those who maybe play on their own or are new to the community and haven’t connected with others to come together in a safe and encouraging space.”
Butcher and Magelky are both passionate about supporting artists who they said are underpaid. The acoustic jam gives musicians a platform for performing and reaching a wider audience that has a deep appreciation and passion for live music, Magelky said.
The purpose behind the event was to also encourage and invigorate interest in music and inspire participation.
“It’s interesting how many people play and sing that don’t have an outlet for it. I think music is one of those things that’s kind of weird to me in that they encourage a lot of kids to study it in school but then as you become an adult, there just aren’t as many outlets for it,” Butcher said.
Acoustic Jam is open to artists from all mediums. Innominate is located at 652 Highway 14 in Ranchester.