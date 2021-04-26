SHERIDAN — Owners of Just LeDoux It Saloon & Steak Out in downtown Sheridan expect May 4 to be a busy night.
While the saloon and restaurant opened in August of last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the grand opening was postponed. But, along with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, the still relatively new business will host an official ribbon cutting that Tuesday.
“If that wasn’t enough, I got a call from iHeartRadio,” said Just LeDoux It General Manager Jordan Coffey.
Along with the ribbon cutting, the saloon will help host the virtual presentation of the 2021 Rocky Mountains Country Music Awards that includes a special tribute to Chris LeDoux, the former rodeo champion, country music star and bronze sculptor who passed away in 2005.
“He was just amazing,” said Glenda Jellis of Sheridan, who along with her husband Butch Jellis, are the primary owners of the new saloon.
Coffey said the awards presentation will include a live feed, with patrons being able to watch it on large-screen TVs placed throughout the establishment.
“It’s pretty intense,” Coffey said. “It’s kind of a lot all in one evening.”
The awards show is slated to start at 7 p.m., with the ribbon cutting held at 6 p.m.
Coffey said he and the staff at Just LeDoux It are happy the time to celebrate the opening of the establishment is finally here.
After all, like many local businesses, Coffey said they were pleased just to make it through the winter and the challenges of ongoing pandemic. With warmer weather and COVID restrictions being eased statewide, he said the ribbon cutting will provide an opportunity for the saloon to make itself better known to the community.
The special event will include a “tray pass” selection of the saloon’s new lunch menu, as well as specialty cocktails and liquors, all made at the 1890 Wine & Spirits distillery located just south of Laramie.
“We’re first and foremost a tasting room,” Coffey said. “We’re here to show off our selection of spirits. We’re lucky to also offer some great meals.
“It’s as local as you can get,” he added. “All the spirits are inspired by Wyoming. They scream Wyoming when you look at the labels.”
It helps that some of the offerings come decorated with artwork by Tim Cox.
“I know some people buy a bottle just for the artwork,” Coffey said.
Even though the saloon has been open for less than a year, it's already beginning to change and evolve to better serve its customers.
One of the changes will be when Just LeDoux It is open. Previously, the hours were restricted to 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Soon, those hours will be expanded to 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight on Friday and Saturday starting April 26.
Coffey said expanded hours will allow Just LeDoux It to offer a new lunch menu enjoyed in person or throughDoorDash to-go.
The saloon will also open its newly constructed patio area in the back of the saloon, where patrons can sit by one of three fire pits.
Coffey said that the patio nearly doubles the saloon’s seating capacity.
“We only really have nine tables inside,” Coffey said. “That’s why we’re so excited about the patio.”
“So, this is kind of a big unveiling,” he added.