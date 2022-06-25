SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library and Pamela Fagan Hutchins will present “Colonel Mustard in the Conference Room with His Pants Down: How Bad Behavior at Work Leads to Great Writing Fodder” in the Inner Circle of the library June 28 from 10-11:30 a.m.
Refreshments will be served and organizers said the presentation will contain mature subject matter.
Real-life workplace investigator and mystery author Hutchins will share how art imitates life as she takes readers and writers on a guided tour of workplace investigations, comparing them to criminal investigations and explaining how she incorporates what she knows into her award-winning books.
This presentation will also serve as an introduction to Hutchins’ writer’s workshop “Jump Start That Book,” a monthly series to be held at the library. These sessions will explore a variety of writerly topics to inspire attendees to put pen to paper.
For more information, contact the library at 307-674-8585.