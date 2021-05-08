“Library” is a wonderful word because it can mean so much. Most people think of books, newspapers, magazines, computers and WiFi. There is so much more!
Through the Library website, sheridanwyolibrary.org, patrons can access e-books, e-audio and now, e-magazines. You can search for materials in the Library’s collection, place holds, and check your account (what fines?).
What about movies? Of course your library is the first stop. We have DVDs plus streaming services at your fingertips (sorry no popcorn).
What about information? Again we have you covered. You are working on your 1968 Ford Mustang. The clutch is slipping, what to do? Go to Chilton on our library database. It could be incorrect pedal free travel, or a worn or contaminated clutch lining. Now what? According to Chilton, you may need to adjust travel to specifications, or you might need to replace the disc. No charge for the information.
Thinking about traveling? Check out Culturegrams. Here is current information about countries and cultures. There is a tasty recipe for Maple Sugar Pie in the section on Canada. It also covers the United States. Did you know that the Wyoming state gemstone is jade and the state fossil is Knightia?
Languages are a treat to hear and learn. Pronunciator Language Learning is the place to go. There are 87 languages to choose from, many with live teachers to help you one-on-one. If you are in Iceland and looking for the library, you can say, “Hvar er bókasafnið?“ When the local answers, “Hvar er bókasafnið?" just look behind you and there it is. Thanks to the Sheridan County Public Library System, you can sound like a native.
Now, you are back at home and you discover your driver license expires in two days. Once again, the Library can help you. Check out the database Driving Tests. This is for Wyoming drivers. It has a downloadable e-handbook, practice tests and exam simulator so you will be ready to pass. The site also has all the information and documents you will need.
Another great database is Ancestry Library. Usually you need to be in the library to use this database, but the company has authorized home use through June 30, 2021. This is a good place to start your family research. It includes immigration information, census reports and other helpful documents. Plus there are photographs, even from high school yearbooks. It was an awkward time for all of us! There are also downloadable forms to keep your search organized.
So now when you hear the word “library," what do you think? The Sheridan County Public Library System includes Fulmer Library in Sheridan and our three branches, Story, Clearmont and Tongue River. It also includes the online databases and downloadables and streaming videos. There are also a variety of programs, not limited to storytime, book discussions, craft programs and informational programs. As always, we welcome you to come and explore your library. Our library newsletter and links to all these resources are at our website, www.sheridanwyolibrary.org.