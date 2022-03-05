DAYTON — Seven artists were recognized with awards at the Governor’s Capitol Arts Exhibition Reception Feb. 24, including a Dayton-based artist.
Five artists were selected to receive Capitol Art Collection Purchase Awards, including David McDougall of Dayton, for his piece "Please Don’t Murder Me." These works will be purchased for the Capitol Art Collection and will be displayed in public offices of state agencies. Other artists receiving purchase awards are:
• Justin Hayward of Casper, for his piece "Pronghorn"
• Robert Martinez of Riverton, for his piece "Young Warrior"
• Bria Hammock of Cheyenne, for her piece "Ruth the Cowgal"
• Sue Sommers of Pinedale, for her piece "Angus Bull and Cowdog"
Gerald Anthony Shippen of Cody received the Governor’s Choice Award for his piece "The Indians Pony." Ricki Klages of Laramie received the Juror’s Choice Award for her piece "Ridge."
The exhibition will be on view through Aug. 14 in the Wyoming State Capitol, which is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Works in the show can also be viewed and purchased online at wyomingstatemuseum.square.site/shop/gcae-2022/6.