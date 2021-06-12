SHERIDAN — In the recent past, Ben Pease wouldn’t have been allowed to enter an establishment like the SAGE Community Arts Exhibition Gallery, let alone show art in it.
“‘No Indians or dogs,’” Pease said. “There were signs all over Sheridan and all over the West that said that. So for Native American artwork to be displayed in the heart of the West, it’s empowering and enlivening.”
Pease, an Absalooke artist known for his distinctive collage pieces that draw on his history and culture, is one of six Native American artists whose work is currently on display at SAGE’s newest show “A Gathering,” which runs through July 17.
The show is a product of the Creative Indigenous Collective, a group of artists from northern plains tribes who united in 2014 to show their work and provide art lovers with an introduction to “authentic contemporary Native art,” according to Robert Martinez, a Northern Arapahoe artist and member of the collective.
The artists in the collective represent a wide gamut of tribes, including Blackfeet, Lakota, Arapahoe and Apsaalooke and mediums ranging from painting and collage to beadwork and sculpture. But the artists are united by a common desire to celebrate their culture and history, and to share that history with others, Martinez said.
“We would like to adjust the audience’s expectation of what Native art is,” Martinez said. “A lot of them have an idea of what Native art might be, but it is not usually that.”
In his paintings, Martinez works to refute the expectations of how Natives should be portrayed. He paints Native faces in bright warm colors — blues and yellows and purples in stark contrast to the old sepia-tone photos people often think of when imagining Native Americans.
“When you see those old photographs, you don’t see Natives as people that exist today,” Martinez said. “You see them as dead, a historic artifact. So my use of color is very purposeful in an attempt to go against that type of thinking. I want to show people that we are alive and well.”
Both Pease and Martinez see their artwork as an extension of their life and culture. They can tell you stories about the people featured in their artwork, because it’s their family and friends and ancestors.
“My art, it’s an expression of who I am,” Pease said. “I use it to tell a story about who I am as a person. I know most of these people in my artwork. I originate from these people, and I need to tell their stories. … I’m proud that I’m able to be a painter for a living, and I’m proud of being able to celebrate my origins, where I come from.”
True Native art is deeply personal, Martinez said, and it can be heartbreaking to see Native imagery appropriated by white artists who have little understanding of the culture and history of the tribes.
“One of the goals with the show is to get authentic northern plains contemporary Native art out there so people can see the difference between what is authentic and what’s not,” Martinez said. “You will see a lot of non-Natives using Native imagery and symbols, without knowing what it really means. Some of them are great artists and beautiful painters and sculptors, but they are creating solely from an aesthetic, rather than the tribal history and personal history we invest in our pieces.”
Pease agreed shows like “A Gathering” served as an opportunity for Native artists to tell their own stories and to take back their culture.
“Our stories have been told for us so long that we started to tell them the same way people told them for us,” Pease said. “It’s time to tell our own stories because we are able and capable. And shows like this are a good first step.”