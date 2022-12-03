SHERIDAN — Emily Moores’ installation of “Enchantment” opens Thursday, Dec. 8, and will be showcased at the Edward A. Whitney Gallery inside the Whitney Center for Arts. On Thursday at 4 p.m. Moores will talk about her creative process, followed by a reception at 5 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Moores weaves together a combination of large-scale sheets of paper and highly textured hand-cut fabric to explore tactility and its ability to immaterially communicate feeling. The artist uses the playful movement of the body to increase energy, release positive endorphins and improve memory. Through her work, she transforms a space into a whimsical and immersive environment using colorful patterns, textures and ornamentation, according to Moores’ official website.

