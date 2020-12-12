SHERIDAN — This year’s traditional holiday open houses are nixed, but the spirit of the season is alive even from a distance. While there are no designated community-wide gatherings, those who want to visit their favorite holiday cultural venues can usually stop by on an individual, self-guided basis.
Trail End State Historic Site Superintendent Sharie Shada said while there won’t be the massive, multi-day open house complete with Father Christmas and figgy pudding, she and her staff are still offering guided tours with live actors next weekend. This is the second year that type of Christmas tour is being offered to small groups of six or fewer, and spots are almost sold out.
In lieu of a coordinated event, Sheridanites can still visit the mansion for the regular self-guided tour and view the seasonal decorations.
“We opted not to change our open house into something different because it would compromise the whole event. We didn’t want to change it into something it was not meant to be,” Shada said, adding that last year, the open house drew 1,700 visitors.
“Up until now, we have had more visitors this year than last year,” Shada said. “That’s amazing because we opened two months late and we haven’t done any school tours or bus tours.”
There’s a similar scenario happening at Ucross. There’s no public event, but the foundation has partnered with Powder River Energy Corporation to offer a self-guided “Silent Nights at Ucross” tour. The trees in the park are adorned with thousands of lights that will be on from dusk to dawn until Jan. 11.
“While it was a difficult decision to forgo our annual Ucross Community Christmas Celebration, we have chosen to be abundantly cautious, especially at the holidays,” Ucross President Sharon Dynak said. “We hope the dazzling lights and magical outdoor setting of the Park at Ucross will bring joy and peace to our neighbors, friends and families this holiday season.”
Additionally, a special Ucross Christmas video featuring a reading from Craig Johnson is available on the organization's website.
The Brinton Museum Development Director Barbara Schuster also confirmed this year’s open house is a no-go, but visitors are still welcome to trickle in for tours or explore the expanded resources on the museum’s website.
“We have put a lot of things online,” she said. “We are very cognizant of the fact people are staying home.”
In all, she said visitation was up, but due to a late opening, numbers are down from past years.
“Overall, we are very pleased with the way the year has gone,” Schuster said. “Our patrons have stepped up and supported us above and beyond what we thought was possible, and we are feeling very positive as we approach the holidays.”
Schuster discussed multiple exhibits lined up for 2021, including an exhibition to be loaned from the Foundation for Preservation of American Indian Art and Culture in Chicago, which will feature portfolios of Lakota, Blackfeet, Crow and Northern Cheyenne artifacts. A full list of present and upcoming displays can be found on The Brinton Museum’s website.