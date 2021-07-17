BIG HORN — This weekend marks the first time a Crow American Indian Parade will take place in Big Horn. The event, hosted by The Brinton Museum, is a joint collaboration with The Brinton Museum’s American Indian Advisory Council.
Saturday morning of Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week is a slow day for rodeo events, Director and Chief Curator of The Brinton Museum Ken Schuster said, allowing the perfect opportunity for people to come and enjoy the parade and the important history it tells of the people of the plains.
The parade route will cross the Little Goose Creek and end at the Helen Brinton Education Pavilion, followed by a presentation by Mardell Plainfeather, a member of The Brinton Museum’s American Indian Advisory Council since 2014, about the different meanings of regalia worn, the parade dance and origins of the parade.
The parade has a strong educational component and shows the rich history of Apsáalooke, or Crow people.
Plainfeather said the parade is a reflection of the history of the Apsáalooke from when they were a people and split from the earth lodgers in upper Missouri to seek the sacred tobacco seed from a visionary. Eventually, they found a home in the Cloud Peak Wilderness in the Bighorn Mountains and became a nomadic tribe moving from one camp to another.
The parade — which is anticipated to include three to six members of the Apsáalooke — integrates several elements of Crow culture, including horses, traditional regalia, dancing and family.
Horses were introduced by the Spanish in the 1500s. The nomadic tribes of the plains immediately took to the horse and became expert trainers and traders of the animals. Members of the tribe were known to own up to 100 horses, the ownership of which demonstrated wealth. A warrior always had a war mount, said Plainfeather, and that horse was like his brother. The Apsáalooke treasured their horses, and that tradition continues to this day.
Parades are often made up of condensed or small familial units. Members of the Apsáalooke Nation will ride horses in full regalia, detailing intricate design elements and beadwork in geometric and floral patterns. Often a parade event is an opportunity to show off their finest attire.
Plainfeather said hosting a parade during Rodeo Week was inspired by the Apsáalooke exhibit held in Chicago last year. The event went incredibly well, and while holding parades is not an original idea, it is an important one, she said. Plainfeather worked as a park ranger and went to schools to discuss the history of her people for many years. One of the most rewarding feelings of educating others, she said, is changing perspectives people have toward Native Americans and challenging harmful stereotypes.
“There’s too much hate in this world, and if I can contribute a little bit to the understanding between your people and mine, I’ve done my job,” Plainfeather told The Sheridan Press. “It’s just a drop in the bucket, but that drop can cause quite a stir. It’ll inform a lot of people and that’s what I like to do.”
Schuster shared similar sentiments and said he believes the parade serves as an extension of the message of The Brinton Museum.
“They are not just seen as artifacts in a museum. They are still thriving and participating in the 21st century,” Schuster said.
The Crow Parade will start at The Brinton’s Circle Quarter A Ranch Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The ranch is located at 239 Brinton Road in Big Horn.