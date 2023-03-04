Wyoming state capitol stock

The state capitol building sits in Cheyenne.

 Courtesy photo | Stephanie Joyce, Wyoming Public Media

CASPER — There’s a dartboard on the wall and it has all the bills debated this legislative session on it. Take a dart, close your eyes and throw it on the board. Almost any bill the dart lands on, if you dig enough, will have some sort of religious reasoning or connection to it.

Sometimes, you don’t even need to pick it apart to find that connection.

