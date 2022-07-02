SHERIDAN — On July 2, the KARZ Club will be hosting its 31st annual Rod Run open to all community members on Main Street. This year, there is an expected 200 to 350 cars participating with a wide variety of classic and modern vehicles on display.
David Lemons have been heavily involved in the KARZ Club for years. He was the former vice president of the club and continually enters the local rod runs. This year, he plans to bring his 1932 Ford if he has it ready in time for the show. The ‘32 Ford has been in his family for generations — 90 years total — making it a valuable car for his family. He inherited the vehicle 10 years ago, dedicating hours of work to maintain its quality.
Lemons' passion for cars branched from his dad owning a Conoco, where Lemons admired all the vehicles passing by.
Currently, Lemons is working on four vehicles, including his ‘32 Ford, and sees no end in sight to the hobby. His goal is to keep each vehicle as original as possible, especially with rare cars.
Lemons is not planning to buy a new vehicle anytime soon; however, “cars have a tendency to find me,” Lemons said. “I do not go looking; they find me.”
One of the most prominent reasons he has gotten into collecting cars is nostalgia. When he brings out the original vehicles, he is met with dozens of individuals who used to have a similar car.
Margaret Shaffer also enjoys collecting original cars, mainly ones that make some noise. She will be a part of this year’s Rod Run as well, entering her 1950 Apache.
When Shaffer first joined the KARZ Club, she was shocked at how few girls were involved.
“More girls need to be involved and get into driving classics,” Shaffer said.
Main Street will be blocked off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to allow for all of the classic vehicles to be parked along the road.
KARZ Club secretary Maggie Randall said 50 trophies will be given out in an array of categories. One of the prizes is the “Long Distance Award,” which is given to the vehicle that has logged the most traveled miles. Other awards include the “Best in Show,” given out by sponsors. In addition to the trophies, there will be a participant drawing as well.
KARZ Club encourages all to participate in driving classic vehicles.
Instead of bringing in completed vehicles, the club enjoys project cars. The vehicle may not be able to run; however, they enjoy the process of completing a vehicle.
“We invite everyone to pull their car out and come join us,” Lemons said. “If you think it's cool, we think it's cool.”