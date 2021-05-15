SHERIDAN — Throughout 2020 and into 2021, it was a common story. Businesses and other organizations struggled to overcome the challenges, including having to even close their doors for long periods of time, of a pandemic.
SAGE Community Arts faced many of those same challenges. But, according to its recently released annual report for 2020, SAGE also found a way to not only survive but thrive.
During 2020, SAGE added 195 artist members, an increase of 43% from 2019.
The members’ gallery sold a total of 342 items and nearly $11,000 in commissions was paid to members, a 28% increase compared to the previous year.
Indeed, SAGE Executive Director Jill Benson said the gallery posted record months in August and September.
That’s not to mention that, despite being closed for much of April and May 2020, more than 3,000 visitors stopped in for a visit to the gallery which moved to its new home downtown on Brundage Street, just west of the intersection with Main Street, in 2017.
“That makes it even more amazing,” Benson said of the two-month closure. “It was very scary at first.”
The pandemic raised a number of questions for SAGE leadership. How long would it last? How would it stay connected with its membership and the community?
Also, in-house classes were canceled, even after SAGE reopened its doors, because many still feared the pandemic and avoided gatherings.
“It pushed us to look at some new ways to promote ourselves,” Benson said.
SAGE officials marketed virtual classes and showings via Zoom and used other social media platforms to keep in touch with both artists and patrons. To “lighten things up,” SAGE even hosted a yoga session at the gallery and posted a video online.
“We really have been able to jump on this hybrid way of doing things,” she added. “I thought they were very successful. They still felt connected.”
Overall, SAGE recorded 258 Zoom show-and-tell attendees and posted six livestream videos with 1,990 livestream views.
In some ways, the online efforts might have even helped. Benson said some individuals who travel during the winter months were able to stay connected to the gallery via social media.
That surprised Benson, considering that most art enthusiasts like to experience up close and in person.
“Art and how you express it … how you get connected to it in person is very physical,” she said.
COVID restrictions not only limited the number of people visiting the gallery, they also seem to slow down the number of pieces of art on display.
Again, when given lemons, SAGE looked to make lemonade.
“It gave us more space,” Benson said. “We could spread stuff out more.”
During the height of the pandemic, there was also a personnel change. Benson, previously a SAGE board member, took over for outgoing Executive Director Kendra Heimbuck in January.
While sad at Heimbuck’s departure and the loss of her leadership skills, especially early on during the pandemic, Benson said she looked forward to her new role.
“It was a fantastic opportunity,” Benson said. “I fell in love with SAGE and the art community here. … It’s been a dream job.”
Through it all, Benson added she looked to focus on meeting SAGE’s mission of providing opportunities to foster creativity and build artistic skills through an encouraging, supportive and fun learning environment.
“We were very fortunate within the Sheridan community in how much love and support the community gives us,” she said. “It’s always such an amazing town that draws artists here.”
With the easing of COVID restrictions, many of the gallery’s patrons have returned. Benson added SAGE can also now focus on hosting live showings and classes for inspiring artists.
However, she said that is with still remembering the lessons provided courtesy of the pandemic.
According to Benson, the annual report has helped to record the ups and downs of 2020, as well as provide data points and allow SAGE to promote itself and its mission.
“They’re happy to see the numbers are still growing,” Benson said.
She added, in the second year of a new format, the report also allows SAGE to show the diversity of its artistic displays, hopefully helping draw in more and even younger artists.
The 2020 annual report may be found online on SAGE’s website, artinsheridan.com.