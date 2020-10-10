SHERIDAN — SAGE Community Arts experienced a record breaking sales month in September, roughly quadrupling a typical month of sales.
These sales included 52 locally made pieces of art from 18 different artists in the community gallery, totaling $4,063 in gross sales. That’s roughly double the number of pieces SAGE sells in a typical month.
Kendra Heimbuck, executive director at SAGE, said she believes a number of factors led to the sales but perhaps none were more important than the membership drive they ran in September.
“We ran a membership drive, which increased visits and we were able to bring in new art,” she said.
In total, 18 new members joined SAGE during the month, including new artist Deryn Mentock, who sold eight pieces of her hand-forged silver jewelry.
Mentock is a “metalsmith who creates wearable art from sterling and stones,” according to the SAGE website. Her work is made in small batches and she describes her style as “eclectic and unique; a little bit rustic; a little bit earthy and, at the same time, feminine.”
She said she first stopped into the gallery last month to pick up a painting she had traded another artist for and was convinced to join primarily because she “felt like it would be nice to be part of that community.”
She said she has a decently large following nationally and online, but, before joining SAGE, didn’t have many ties to the local art community. She was pleased to hear of SAGE’s excellent month and said she thought classes she had previously taught may have brought buyers to the gallery.
“I like to promote [SAGE] online and on Facebook,” she said. “And I did do an in-person retreat last spring and I may have had some students buy.”
She said she only makes her jewelry in small batches, so that may be another contributing factor to her good sales.
Kelsey McDonnell, another artist at SAGE who lives in Buffalo, said she made a painting sale in September. She said she isn’t surprised at all by the high-selling month SAGE had, given her own sales experience since joining the gallery about two years ago.
“I think everything I have put in it always sells,” she said. “My ear art and my neck art always sells.”
She said she appreciates the opportunity that SAGE affords to connect to the community in a more rural area and that it’s a wonderful community that always supports each other.
Heimbuck said she hopes high-selling months like this, in which they sold just about every type of art they have in their galleries, including photos, paintings, pottery, prints and “always popular” artisan jewelry, will continue moving forward.
She said she believes the sales show the Sheridan community values shopping local, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve gotten a general feeling from visitors that they value contributions of art to the community and want to continue that moving forward,” she said.