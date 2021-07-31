I taught a two-hour acrylic class to a room-full of people eager to gather and paint at Crooked Line Studio in Billings, Montana, last month. We were painting Montana Bitterroot seed packets.
As much as is possible in a two-hour class, I explained rudimentary principles of composition, temperature, value and mixing primary colors. As I demonstrated laying out shapes, we laughed and sang along to old songs. At 45-minutes-in, I looked around and everyone — including myself — had what looked like eggs in green bowls on our canvases.
“I told you not to copy me!” I scolded. We laughed, and I revealed to the class that I like bringing them to the brink of utter failure, so that the finished paintings are even better for the experience, like the plot in a movie.
I relayed a story from the week before, when a film crew for an Amazon Prime documentary series called “The Story of Art” visited my studio (and others around Sheridan County).
I’d wondered beforehand what questions the director would ask. I assumed they’d do close-up shots of my work and I’d be prompted to explain the meaning of a painting; I recalled tedious, erudite “viewer’s manual” statements I’ve heard from abstract artists: “It’s about man’s inhumanity to man…,” even though it looks like a blob and some drips. Lacking formal training, I’d say:
“I really like the blob of purple here, and I got excited when the drips happened, so I left them.”
I shared with the class how I’d tidied my studio and arranged paintings on the walls, mentally preparing to discuss my artwork. “The kicker of the whole documentary film experience,” I explained, “was that the director didn’t want to discuss my artwork at all. I’m not even sure the crew took footage of a specific painting other than ones I was working on at the time.
“Paintings hanging in the studio during the filming were only a backdrop to my speaking or painting. In other words, the documentary really was The Story of Art, my art — why I make art,” I told the class. “It’s like these bowls of eggs- er- flowers we’re painting- it’s more about the experience and less about the finished product. So just have fun; it’ll turn out in the end, and if not, you’ll have a nice egg painting, ha, ha.”
We enjoyed the challenge of transforming eggs into bitterroot flowers, and although my teaching goal is always journey over destination, the paintings turned out stunning — the lettering for “Montana” and “Bitterroot” — which should have been daunting — expertly executed as we sang and giggled.
Seeing the successful paintings and satisfied faces reminded me of the documentary interview question, “Why do you paint?” Some do it for money, some for fame, and some for something they can control in life. I paint because it joyfully connects me to my Creator and fills me with gratitude for the beauty around me. When I translate that enthusiasm into teaching, sharing the joy and possibility in the process of turning a perceived failure into something pleasant, and when I see their faces as they look at their creations, it delights me that they know that feeling.
People don’t attend my classes to make a painting for their wall, but for an experience: to take a break, hang out with friends, laugh and explore something new. When the class experience inspires them to let go of expected perfection, laugh at misadventure and enjoy the process (wherever it leads), it transcends a simple break and becomes an outlook they can take to other experiences.
I’ll teach a new Wyoming Indian Paintbrush seed packet at SAGE Community Arts on the morning of Sept. 11. Contact SAGE to register.