Casting is hard. As a director, choreographer, music director, producer, dramaturg, whatever — the process isn't always easy. So many factors need to be considered.
For example, the individual actors and their aptitudes to bring something unique to the part while being malleable to suggestion of course must be taken into consideration. In addition, each actor must be able to successfully fill a niche on a team of individuals who are all ingredients in a very specific recipe. If one of the ingredients is a little off, then the pie doesn't turn out right.
Pardon the culinary reference. Perhaps I've been a little too interested in Sweeney Todd as of late, and I will happily cast blame on my younger son for reinvigorating my interest in that story. But another topic that is frequently on my mind is how identity is affecting casting decisions. This has been a topic on a recent episode on my podcast, "Euripides, Eumenides." My guest and I discussed the idea of physical attractiveness, and whether or not certain parts required traditional attractiveness to be considered when casting these parts.
I recently listened to an episode of another theatre podcast called "Theatre Notes," in which identity came up as a consideration when casting. By identity, I mean inseparable facets of an individual's character that make them unique. However, in today's climate, this also means facets of an individual's character that may not be visible. It may be something that some individuals are comfortable being public knowledge, while others may want to keep such information private.
Let's use Sweeney Todd as example to discuss identity. Usually, this character is played by a caucasian man somewhere between 35-60, who can sing an operatic baritone range. But, which of these characteristics is absolutely required when casting? I would argue the last two must be required. The actor must be that age since it is written that the character's daughter Joanna is at least 15, and Sweeney has been away from London since the child was a baby. The vocal range must be considered because that's how the music is written, but that also suggests the character must be played by a man, or at least someone with a vocal range to hit the lower notes written for the character. Yes, songs can be transposed into different keys to allow other actors the opportunity, but that also messes with the casting of roles who share songs with Sweeney, then those ranges have to be explored as well. The music ranges have to be taken into account because Sondheim chose light opera to tell the story, and the actors have to be able to sing the parts or else it doesn't blend well with the orchestra.
However, the ethnicity is an element I would suggest could be up for debate. I'm sure it has been done before — not necessarily to the point of general popular understanding — but I would think it would be fascinating to see Sweeney Todd played by a person of color. Frankly, 1840s London was somewhat more ethnically diverse, so it's historically feasible that Sweeney would be something other than caucasian.
So, it could be argued that not everything about casting Sweeney Todd is set in stone. But there are a lot of other things to consider nowadays that perhaps the individual does not want to be public knowledge. I recently heard of a production about sexual assault, in which the creative team wanted ONLY people who had been victims of sexual assault to audition. While this might be an interesting creative angle, it also "outs" a person's experience, possibly before the person is ready to share this information with the world.
