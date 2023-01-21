1-21-23 SCENE my wild landweb.jpg
Buy Now

On Jan. 25, the Sheridan Community Land Trust will host a Sheridan screening of a new documentary series highlights Wyoming ranching families that have gone to exceptional lengths to preserve Western ranching and steward big-game populations that depend on working lands.

 Courtesy photo | My Wild Land

SHERIDAN — On Jan. 25, the Sheridan Community Land Trust will host a Sheridan screening of a new documentary series highlights Wyoming ranching families that have gone to exceptional lengths to preserve Western ranching and steward big-game populations that depend on working lands.

The three-part series, “My Wild Land,” features ranches from across Wyoming: the Terry Creek Ranch near Laramie, the Bischoff Ranch near Lovell and the Hellyer family ranch near Lander. The series, presented by Muley Fanatic Foundation with support from the outdoor equipment company Maven and produced by the Wyoming Migration Initiative (WMI) at the University of Wyoming, was launched in response to the rapid residential growth of Western states in recent years and subsequent loss of wildlife habitat.

Tags

Recommended for you