SHERIDAN — As the tourism season winds down in Sheridan County, the many obvious tourists stopping to snap pictures of the dozens of sculptures scattered throughout the downtown and Sheridan area become a less prominent sight.
Tourists aren't the only ones who can enjoy and appreciate the public fixtures. Throughout the page are snapshots of elements of the public installations, which can all be found in a short walk downtown and in the heart of Sheridan.
Whether alone, with family and friends or engaging visitors, take a stroll through Sheridan and discover the meaning behind these art pieces.
Information attached to each photo derived from Sheridan Public Arts, which hosts a website filled with photos of each statue in Sheridan County and information about the donor and artist of each piece. For more information, or to locate more art installations in Sheridan County, see sheridanpublicarts.com or use the QR codes located at each stop.
1. Caught in the Open by Glenn E. Emmons, donated by Edre and Steve Maier (267 N. Main St.)
2. Cool Waters by D. Michael Thomas was dedicated by Whitney Benefits in 2008.
3. Bozeman Scout by Barry Eisenach was donated by Sheridan Media in 2002.
6. Piegan Warchief by Barry Eisenach was donated by the Sheridan Public Arts Committee in 2015.
7. Pioneer Vision by Mike Capser has been owned by First Interstate Bank since 2007.
8. Mr. Whitney by Felix Velez does not have a donor or owner listed.
9. Team Ropin by Lyndon Pomeroy was donated by Whitney Benefits.
