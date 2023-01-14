1-14-23 SCENE Chess champion 1web.jpg

Wyoming State Chess Champion Dan Joelson began competing at 12 years old and became state champion by the age of 17. He credits his older brother for introducing him to the game. “He taught me how to play because he wanted to get better,” he said. “In six months I’d beat my brother.”

 Courtesy photo | Alyte Katilius

CHEYENNE — At first, chess is a game of skill and structure, full of calculated moves and rules.

But then it becomes an art. 

Tags

Recommended for you