SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College Symphony Band and Brass Ensembles will perform its 2023 spring concert Sunday at 4 p.m. inside Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are optional.
The performance is Sheridan College’s Symphony Band and Brass Ensembles’ first concert of the spring semester and is directed by Eric Richards, director of bands at Sheridan College. The concert will showcase the SC Trombone Choir, SC Concert Brass Ensemble and the SC Symphony Band, performing works from the Baroque period through classic 20th-century wind band literature to exciting contemporary music.