SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will host professor and professional printmaker Edie Overturf as the 2023 Theodore Waddell Printmaking Artist.
Overturf will present an artist talk Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. followed by an opening reception of her exhibition, “Banging One’s Head Against the Wall: Is What They Mean by ‘Self-Care,’” at the Edward A. Whitney Gallery located inside the Whitney Center for the Arts. These events are free and open to the public.
The Theodore Waddell Printmaking Artist program brings master printers to teach focused workshops to Sheridan College students. The artist is selected by vote from a committee of art faculty, students and community artist-leaders.
“Selecting and hosting the Waddell Printmaker of the Year is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students,” said Brittney Denham Whisonant, Sheridan College’s full-time photography and printmaking assistant professor and gallery director of the Whitney Center for the Arts. “It gives the artist an opportunity to pass down their knowledge to our students and experience a snapshot of the artist’s different practices.”
Overturf teaches printmaking, drawing and visual storytelling at Mount Hood Community College in Portland, Oregon. According to her official website, Overturf is a recipient of numerous awards and grants, including a Jerome Emerging Artist Fellowship, two Minnesota State Arts Board grants and the Larry Sommers Fellowship from Seattle Print Arts in Washington.
Overturf said her work depicts contemporary anxieties that she hopes resonate with viewers.
“I give voice to frustrations centered around uncertainty, inequity, and deeply rooted political and social problems that appear too vast to be changed by the actions of individuals,” Overturf said. “Among the shared experiences I depict, I find myself compelled to grapple with imposter syndrome, burnout, and trying to survive the hellscape of late-stage capitalism.”
Denham Whisonant said the students’ exposure to Overturf will benefit them beyond the artist’s medium.
“Edie is not only a printmaking professor, but she is also a part of the duo podcast, News Print Podcast, discussing contemporary printmaking and opportunities,” Denham Whisonant said. “She is a community builder and is always sparking conversations among artists.”
For more information about this event, see sheridan.edu/arts or call the Sheridan College Whitney Center for the Arts box office at 307-675-0360.