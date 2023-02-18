Stretched thin (5)[83].jpg
SHERIDAN — The Whitney Center for the Arts at Sheridan College will host professor and professional printmaker Edie Overturf as the 2023 Theodore Waddell Printmaking Artist.

Overturf will present an artist talk Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. followed by an opening reception of her exhibition, “Banging One’s Head Against the Wall: Is What They Mean by ‘Self-Care,’” at the Edward A. Whitney Gallery located inside the Whitney Center for the Arts. These events are free and open to the public.

