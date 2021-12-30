SHERIDAN — Sheridan-raised author Darla Worden published her first novel, "Cockeyed Happy," September 2021. The biography details Ernest Hemingway’s adventures in her home state, Wyoming.
Worden is now based in Denver, Colorado, as editor and chief of magazine "Mountain Living" and the founder of the Left Bank Writers Retreat with another Sheridan local, Sarah Suzor. But, her ambitions to become a writer and the first inspirations for her debut novel all began in the Sheridan area.
Worden shared she wanted to be a writer from the time she was a third-grader at Highland Park Elementary School. She remembers her teacher Miss Wagner reading "Harriet the Spy," and went on to say books were an impactful part of her childhood. From an early age, her mother encouraged her reading of classics like "Black Beauty" and "Heidi."
"I spent much of my time reading, and planning to be a writer one day," Worden said.
She took a liking to Hemingway in her later teen years, adopting a self-proclaimed Hemingway obsession. Worden first connected Hemingway with her hometown by spotting a photograph of the author at the Last Chance Saloon in Big Horn that piqued her curiosity.
She was also able to recover several photos and letters of Hemingway’s from Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library’s Wyoming Room that alluded to the six summers Hemingway spent with his second wife, Pauline in the Sheridan area.
She went on to open a book reading for Sigrid Nunez at The Historic Sheridan Inn where Worden had worked as a waitress in her high school years. She read a memoir of her journey as a Hemingway fan and about his connection to the area. Information of Hemingway’s travels west and second wife had been sparse until this point, and the curiosity peaked during this event inspired the idea to write a biography based on her investigations.
Post-college Worden began writing books, admitting getting a book published traditionally is not an easy task and expressed her excitement at the positive response to her first book.
Her first book signing for "Cockeyed Happy" was held at The Brinton Museum.
"The setting for the book signing was a writer’s dream, with the Bighorn Mountains as a backdrop," Worden said.
Also visible from where she was seated, Red Grade Road, reflects the setting for the opening scene in the book. She was met by the support of many friends and neighbors she said “she hadn’t seen in years," including her sixth-grade teacher Brian Morgan.
“I feel like I was the luckiest girl alive being born in Sheridan, Wyoming. There isn’t a nicer community anywhere on earth, and the support I’ve received for this book can’t be matched,” Worden said.
Jessica Bohnsack, owner of Sheridan Stationery Books and Gifts, shared Worden's book has been “tremendously popular” in their store.
"Representation of local authors in our bookstore is extremely important,” Bohnsack said, and there is a “diverse group of local writers in our region.”
Worden shared a new book is in the works, but she cannot share much about it apart from it will take place in Paris, in contrast to her first West-centered biography.