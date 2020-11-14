SHERIDAN — Imagine a Venn diagram with one sphere labeled “COVID-19 social upheaval” and the other labeled “Franz Kafka’s novella, ‘The Metamorphosis.’” The intersection of these two concepts is “METAmorphosis,” the Sheridan High School fall play streaming live this weekend.
“This is a story I read in high school and it has been on my mind over the last six months,” explained fall drama coach Grace Cannon, referring to the classic text that details a man’s experience when he wakes up one morning inexplicably transformed into a repulsive insect. “When it came time to pick a play to do this fall with the SHS students, I started looking at if anyone had adapted the story for the stage. Ultimately, as I was sitting there reading things and thinking about how to stage things knowing the most reliable way would be to present it online and not have a live audience because of the things going on with COVID, I became emboldened in the thought that we could do our own play.”
Since none of the scripts Cannon reviewed were hopeful candidates for online streaming, she approached her talent with the idea that not only were they going to put on a production, but they were going to write their own story to fit within the parameters of their presentation format.
“In an effort to make it as accessible as possible and make sure they were having a genuine experience with the original text, we spent the first whole week of rehearsals reading the story out loud,” she said, adding that it was not too dissimilar to the first few rehearsals of any play when the cast reads through the script to become familiar. “From there, we began devising a process that involved a lot of improv.”
Gabrielle Miller, one of the actors, said the read-through was eye-opening.
“This was my first exposure to ‘The Metamorphosis.’ Honestly, I was expecting something a bit more lighthearted because when I usually think ‘metamorphosis,’ I think of butterflies. When we opened the story I certainly wasn’t expecting someone to just wake up as a huge beetle,” she said.
Cannon ultimately divided her 14 students into three groups: one to devise the main story, another was creative writing to connect the Kafka story to the present world and the third dedicated to sound and visual elements of storytelling. After those formative sessions, Cannon went home to cut and paste ideas together into what became a story within a story.
The presentation centers around three high school students who read through Kafka’s work together and reflect on parallels of the 1915 classic and modern-day COVID era.
“As these students confront different challenges in their lives, Kafka’s story seems to mirror some of their own experiences,” Cannon said. “These characters were created partly from the lived experiences of the fall drama students, but also from their individual and collective imaginations. This story is specifically about the great impact that the changes due to COVID-19 have had on our social lives and relationships.”
“A lot of the story takes place in (the protagonist’s) room, which I feel is really representative of how COVID affected a lot of students because we all ended up staying in our rooms all day doing online school,” Miller agreed.
While the old story ends on a bleak note, Cannon assures (slight spoiler alert) the students came up with a more palatable reckoning.
This project represents two months of work on behalf of the SHS students. The club met for two hours after each school day.
The presentation has been offered Thursday and Friday evening via livestream and tonight is the last showing, which starts at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.wyotheater.com. Audience members will be provided with the link for the play after tickets are purchased.
The writers/cast/crew will provide a live introduction and ending discussion each night. Cannon said they entertained the idea of doing the entire production live each time, but decided to eliminate the possibility of uncontrollable technology errors.
“There’s that saying that the show must go on, and that’s OK when the audience is in the room with you,” Cannon said. “When you’re in the situation of having your audience dissipated over a vast landscape, if the show doesn’t go on, it just disappears.”
Miller said she feels like she gets the full performance experience even if the production is being recorded.
“Livestreaming the show doesn’t affect my personal performance too much. I try to give my all no matter how I’m performing,” she said.
While there are certainly different considerations when putting together a production for online streaming versus a live audience, Miller reflected on the experience as a positive one.
“This has been super fun devising and creating a whole show,” Miller said. “The people all working on this have been so awesome and we all work together fairly well. Of course, it helps that we’re all friends too.
“Fall drama has been so much fun and I’m so happy to be a part of it,” she said.