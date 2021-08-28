Flutists are a dime a dozen. I can say that, I’m a flutist.
When I was completing my undergraduate education — double major in music and mathematics at a small liberal arts college in upstate New York — I was trying to figure out the rest of my life. I always enjoyed playing my flute but wasn’t sure I wanted to make a career out of it. Plus, there are so many talented flutists in the world. I still remember the advice my sage flute professor gave me at the time, “There is always room in the world for another good musician.”
I was intrigued by math, especially since there were so few women in the field. However, I ultimately chose music because it was my passion. Somehow I knew, even then, that life is too short to settle for something I wasn’t really excited about.
As a college professor and administrator in the arts, I often get asked what students can do with an arts degree. Part of the answer is that studying the arts fosters a variety of soft skills that serve well in any number of careers, within and outside of the arts. These skills include critical thinking, flexibility, versatility, collaboration, creativity, problem-solving, discipline and communication. Numerous resources document the importance and value of the arts in education, starting with very young children.
According to Americans for the Arts, “When young people work in the arts for at least three hours on three days of each week throughout at least one full year, they show heightened academic standing, a strong capacity for self-assessment and a secure sense of their own ability to plan and work for a positive future for themselves and their communities.”
OK, so involvement in the arts is clearly beneficial. But careers? Oftentimes when pressed to come up with career paths in the arts, arts education comes to mind — K-12 music teachers, art teachers, etc. This is certainly an important and well-traversed career path, but there is so much more. The truth is, there are a plethora of careers in the arts, just a sampling of which appears below.
Music careers include performer, private music teacher, choral/band/orchestra director, music historian, music theorist, music critic, music agent, songwriter, audio engineer, film/media composer, hardware/software instrument designer, music technology marketing and/or sales, recording studio technology specialist and sound editor.
Careers in theater/dance include actor, dancer, choreographer, director, dance/theater critic, lighting designer, producer, stage manager, events management, playwright, film/tv crew, film editor and artistic director of a dance/theater company.
Visual arts careers include graphic design, interior design, crafter, multimedia artist, animator, illustrator, photographer, curator, art therapist, glassblower, makeup artist and gallery director.
So thank you to all the fabulous Sheridan community members who pursued a career in the arts — our community’s vibrant and diverse arts scene wouldn’t be possible without you. And to those of you considering a career in the arts, there’s always room in this world for more arts.